The Heritage Generals moved to 3-0 with a 17-0 win over LaFayette on Thursday afternoon.
The Generals used the entire first-quarter clock to punch in a touchdown and added a field goal as the first half expired to take a 9-0 lead.
Heritage picked off a LaFayette pass in the third quarter, only to see the Ramblers later return the favor at the LaFayette 2-yard line. But Heritage would get a safety on the very next play to go up 11-0 and they added a TD pass in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Individual statistics for Heritage were not available as of press time.
Porter Sentell recorded the interception for the Ramblers, while Jayven Williams, Luke Hopkins and Brennon Beavers were named as standouts on defense for LaFayette (1-1).