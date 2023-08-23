Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals opened the 2023 football season on Tuesday with a 32-8 victory at county rival Lakeview.

Heritage (1-0) will play at Trion next Tuesday, while Lakeview (0-1) will host Rossville.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In