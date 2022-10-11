MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gordon Lee to face Ringgold for NGAC crown By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Oct 11, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 NGAC football championship game is now set.In the semifinals today, East Division champion Gordon Lee defeated Lakeview, 34-16, while West Division champion Ringgold beat Heritage, 52-22.No further details from the games were available as of press time.The West Division hosts the championship game this year, so Gordon Lee will play at Ringgold on Oct. 18th at 5 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 Supply chain problems hit Catoosa, Walker counties Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities 1 hr ago Santa Rosa Junior College President Frank Chong to retire after 11 years 1 hr ago PG&E offers expanded resources in case of planned power shut-offs 1 hr ago C.W. Nevius: Champion Warriors seek to repeat with new recipe for success 1 hr ago How former Mid-Penn football standouts fared at the college and NFL level during the weekend of Oct. 8 1 hr ago