The 2022 NGAC football championship game is now set.

In the semifinals today, East Division champion Gordon Lee defeated Lakeview, 34-16, while West Division champion Ringgold beat Heritage, 52-22.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

