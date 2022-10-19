Gordon Lee Trojans

On a night when both offenses made play after play, it was one final stand by the Gordon Lee defense that preserved a 20-14 victory over Ringgold and sealed an undefeated season and the Trojans' second consecutive North Georgia Athletic Conference football championship on Tuesday night.

It marked the second consecutive year that the Trojans and the Tigers met in the title game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

