On a night when both offenses made play after play, it was one final stand by the Gordon Lee defense that preserved a 20-14 victory over Ringgold and sealed an undefeated season and the Trojans' second consecutive North Georgia Athletic Conference football championship on Tuesday night.
It marked the second consecutive year that the Trojans and the Tigers met in the title game.
Braving chilly temperatures and a bitterly-cold wind at Don Patterson Field all night long, both offenses came to play and both scored on their first possessions of the game.
Taking the initial kickoff, Gordon Lee (9-0) marched 62 yards in nine plays, all on the ground. Quarterback Luke Teeters got the ball into Tiger territory by reversing his field on a 13-yard bootleg before adding a 20-yard scamper down to the 3-yard line.
From there, imposing running back Brayden Stoker went over right end to put Gordon Lee in front at the 4:01 mark, although a conversion pass failed.
Ringgold (6-2) answered through the air. On the fifth play of what became another 62-yard drive, Brody Raby went up over a Gordon Lee defender to grab a pass from Peyton McKenley. Stoker temporarily saved a touchdown when he tackled Raby inside the 1 after a 54-yard gain. However, Jeremiah Frost scored one play later to tie the game and the score remain knotted, 6-6, with 2:25 left in the first after a conversion pass fell short.
Both teams turned the ball over on their ensuing possessions. The Trojans lost the ball on a fumble at the Ringgold 19 early in the second quarter, but the defense stiffened and forced the Tigers to punt near midfield, giving the ball back to the offense with 4:15 left in the half.
Gordon Lee responded with yet another 62-yard drive that took 10 plays and 3:59 off the clock. A 20-yard pickup by Braxton Daniel on the first play jump-started the march and Teeters later picked up 15 yards down to the 2-yard line.
Two plays later, the quarterback scored on a sneak and a conversion run by Stoker gave the Trojans a 14-6 lead at the break.
However, that lead lasted exactly four plays once the second half began.
McKenley found Eli McGuire on a go route and McGuire's fingertip catch resulted in a 41-yard pick-up down to the Gordon Lee 24. Frost reeled off eight yards on the next play before his 16-yard touchdown run got Ringgold back on the board. A conversion pass was successful, which tied the score at 14 with 6:14 left in the third quarter.
Gordon Lee was able to cover up a squib kick near midfield and its ensuing drive took a 7:24 off the clock. The Trojans overcame 25 yards in penalties on the march by converting three crucial fourth downs.
The first came on a 31-yard halfback pass from Stoker to Teeters to convert a fourth-and-8 down to the Ringgold 16. Teeters would draw the Tigers offside with a hard count on fourth-and-1 from the seven, and the Trojans overcame a holding penalty one play later to score on fourth-and-goal from the 1 as Teeters pushed his way into the end zone to give his team a six-point lead with 6:50 to play. The conversion attempt was no good.
But back came Ringgold.
The Blue-and-White took the ball at its own 25 and used six straight runs to get the ball to the 47. Then on second-and-9, a fake handoff by McKenley allowed McGuire to get wide open behind the defense for a what became a 46-yard pass down to the Gordon Lee 7 as the clock ticked down towards the 2:00 mark.
Two runs moved the line of scrimmage down to the 1-yard line on third-and-goal, but a penalty backed up the Tigers to the 6. Then, a potential halfback pass turned into a 7-yard loss and Ringgold would face fourth-and-goal from the 13-yard line with just 43 seconds left in the season.
The Tigers looked toward the end zone, but Gordon Lee linebacker Will Slaton came flying in off the left end and was able to record a 9-yard sack to snuff out the Ringgold drive back at the 22-yard line.
Teeters then took a knee in the victory formation to close out the game.
Gordon Lee ended the night with 240 yards of offense, 209 of which came on 36 carries. Stoker, later named the league's Most Valuable Player, had 20 carries for 101 yards. Teeters ran 11 times for 65 yards, while Logan Price picked up 23 yards on four carries. Stoker's pass to Teeters was the Trojans' only pass completion of the night.
Ringgold had the bulk of its 214 yards through the air as McKenley went 4 of 7 for 143 yards. McGuire had two catches for 87 yards and Zach Grower picked up two yards on one catch, in addition to Raby's TD reception.
Frost led the ground game with 64 yards on 13 carries, although the Tigers finished with just 71 net yards on 21 attempts. Grower had 13 yards on four rushes, while Will Burgess had three yards on three carries.