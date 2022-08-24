The 2022 North Georgia Athletic Conference football season began on Tuesday with a pair of intra-county battles.

In Walker County, defending league champion Gordon Lee hosted Chattanooga Valley and handed the Eagles a 46-0 defeat, while Heritage downed Lakeview, 14-12, in a game played in Boynton.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In