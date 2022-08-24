MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gordon Lee, Heritage victorious in season openers By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 24, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 North Georgia Athletic Conference football season began on Tuesday with a pair of intra-county battles.In Walker County, defending league champion Gordon Lee hosted Chattanooga Valley and handed the Eagles a 46-0 defeat, while Heritage downed Lakeview, 14-12, in a game played in Boynton.No further information from the games had been provided as of press time.Gordon Lee (1-0) will host Ringgold on Aug. 30, while CVMS (0-1) will play at LaFayette. That same day, Heritage (1-0) will entertain Saddle Ridge and Lakeview (0-1) will travel to Rossville. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Merced County Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide at park in Winton 43 min ago Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 23: McCook Central/Montrose sweeps Bridgewater-Emery to open season 44 min ago Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week 49 min ago Germany's Continental suffers cyberattack, but operations unaffected 58 min ago 76-year-old man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer on I-22 58 min ago