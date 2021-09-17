The Gordon Lee Trojans stormed out to a 24-0 lead at halftime and coasted to a 38-0 home win over Dade on Thursday, moving to 3-1 on the season.
No individual statistics for Gordon Lee were available as of press time.
The Gordon Lee Trojans stormed out to a 24-0 lead at halftime and coasted to a 38-0 home win over Dade on Thursday, moving to 3-1 on the season.
No individual statistics for Gordon Lee were available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription