Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans stormed out to a 24-0 lead at halftime and coasted to a 38-0 home win over Dade on Thursday, moving to 3-1 on the season.

No individual statistics for Gordon Lee were available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you