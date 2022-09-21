Chattanooga Valley got a pair of touchdowns from Jacob Bell, including one in overtime, to lift the Eagles to a 14-6 NGAC West Division win at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.
A 2-point conversion by Jax Middlebrooks put the visitors up eight points in the extra session and Massen Brundage sealed the game for CVMS by recovering a fumble for the Eagles' defense.
Chattanooga Valley (1-4) is now 1-1 in division play with two games left on the schedule, while Saddle Ridge fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the NGAC West.
Back down the road in Chickamauga, the Gordon Lee Trojans won a battle of unbeatens at home, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead on their way to a 42-14 victory over Heritage.
Gordon Lee, now 5-0 overall, is 2-0 in the NGAC East, while Heritage dropped to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in division play.
Rossville is now 3-1 after a 44-6 win at LaFayette in a division clash. The Bulldogs are now 1-1 in the East, while the Ramblers dipped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the division.
Back in the West division, Ringgold posted its third consecutive shutout with a 38-0 win at Trion. The Tigers are 3-1 on the year and 3-0 in division play, a half-game in front of Lakeview.
The Warriors (3-2 overall) are 2-0 in the West following a 24-6 home win over Dade in a non-region game.
No further details on these games were available as of press time.
Four divisional clashes are on tap for next Tuesday.
In the East, Gordon Lee will host LaFayette, while Rossville will travel to Dade, while West Division games will see Saddle Ridge play at Trion and Chattanooga Valley host Lakeview. The only non-divisional game will be the Battle of Ringgold as the Tigers host Heritage.
The top two teams in each division at the end of the regular season will advance to the NGAC semifinals.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.