Chattanooga Valley got a pair of touchdowns from Jacob Bell, including one in overtime, to lift the Eagles to a 14-6 NGAC West Division win at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.

A 2-point conversion by Jax Middlebrooks put the visitors up eight points in the extra session and Massen Brundage sealed the game for CVMS by recovering a fumble for the Eagles' defense.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In