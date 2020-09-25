Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Eagles got 130 yards passing from quarterback Kain Brown and 156 all-purpose yards from running back Flint Dempsey in a 40-14 victory over Lakeview on Thursday.

Brown passed for two touchdowns, while Dempsey picked up two scores. In addition, running back Demetree Bates had 87 yards, one TD and a conversion, while Carter Myers returned a fumble 20 yards for another score.

Individual statistics for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.

In other action from Thursday, Dade County defeated Rossville by a score of 42-0. No further details were provided. LaFayette and Gordon Lee was postponed and will be played today in Chickamauga, while Saddle Ridge's game at Trion was moved to Tuesday of next week.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

