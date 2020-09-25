The Chattanooga Valley Eagles got 130 yards passing from quarterback Kain Brown and 156 all-purpose yards from running back Flint Dempsey in a 40-14 victory over Lakeview on Thursday.
Brown passed for two touchdowns, while Dempsey picked up two scores. In addition, running back Demetree Bates had 87 yards, one TD and a conversion, while Carter Myers returned a fumble 20 yards for another score.
Individual statistics for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.
In other action from Thursday, Dade County defeated Rossville by a score of 42-0. No further details were provided. LaFayette and Gordon Lee was postponed and will be played today in Chickamauga, while Saddle Ridge's game at Trion was moved to Tuesday of next week.