Down by two scores going into the fourth quarter, the Chattanooga Valley Eagles (1-3) rallied for a 38-30 victory at home against Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
Jamarcus Lewis rushed for 132 yards and scored once. Heath Gregg had 31 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Malachi Brown scored twice on the ground and picked up 40 yards rushing. Brown also had a 60-yard punt return for a score with a minute remaining.
Clay Hathaway had seven tackles, three of which went for a loss, and Jackson Sivley recorded eight tackles, two for a loss, and forced a fumble to seal the win, which was recovered by Aiden Stone.
The CVMS coaches praised the offensive line of Levi Blevins, Brayden Plott, Antonio Jackson, Zack DeBaker, Aiden Stone for their blocking.
Individual statistics for the Mustangs (1-4) were not available as of press time.