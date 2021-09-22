The Ringgold Middle School cross country team had a solid afternoon at a grade-level race in Dalton on Tuesday.
Lilly Harthorn won first place in the sixth-grade girls' division, while Kinley Cross and Olivia Giambrone placed 11th and 12th, respectively. In the boys' sixth-grade race, Noah Collins finished 11th with Spencer Fuqua in 13th and Layton Williams in 15th.
The seventh-grade races saw Danika Coleman place 12th for the Lady Tigers, while the Tigers took first in the boys' team standings behind top 20 finishes from Kayson Bates (sixth), Kohen Smith (seventh), Jace Owens (ninth), Xander Strawbridge (13th), and Chase McGuirt (16th).
Ringgold also had the individual runner-up finishers in both eighth-grade races, Tori Epps for the girls and Ren Goldsmith for the boys.
Individual times were not available.
The 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference Championships will be held at Heritage Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 28.