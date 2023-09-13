Oakwood Christian Eagles

Five runners from Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School competed in the third ISC conference race of the season Monday afternoon at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga.

Jack DeMoss was the top finisher for the Eagles in the 2-mile race. He clocked in with a time of 12:38 to place sixth overall out of 149 competitors.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

