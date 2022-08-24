The North Georgia Athletic Conference's cross country season took the starter's pistol on Monday with the NGAC Jamboree at Heritage Middle.

Kadence Shoelen crossed the line first for the Lady Generals in a time of 14:41 for the two-mile course, 10 seconds clear of Ringgold's Lilly Harthorn (14:51) and over a half-minute ahead of her Heritage teammate, Paityn Guthrie (15:20). Kailey Pardue of Dade (15:27) was fourth and Ella Lifsey of Ringgold (15:44) was fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In