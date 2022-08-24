The North Georgia Athletic Conference's cross country season took the starter's pistol on Monday with the NGAC Jamboree at Heritage Middle.
Kadence Shoelen crossed the line first for the Lady Generals in a time of 14:41 for the two-mile course, 10 seconds clear of Ringgold's Lilly Harthorn (14:51) and over a half-minute ahead of her Heritage teammate, Paityn Guthrie (15:20). Kailey Pardue of Dade (15:27) was fourth and Ella Lifsey of Ringgold (15:44) was fifth.
The rest of the top 10 included Rossville's Ember Ivester (15:46), Dade's Sydney Warnock (15:58), Heritage's Emily Ray (16:43), Heritage's Annabelle Brown (17:07) and Ringgold's Olivia Giambrone (17:20).
Avri Chamlee (17:56) was top finisher for Trion as she ended up in 13th place. Adi Hudson (19:10) had the top showing for Saddle Ridge as she took 17th place. Makenna Ashley (23:15) was LaFayette's top runner, placing 36th, while Lakeview's top finisher ran a 24:55, good enough for 43rd.
The Lady Generals took the top spot in the team standings with 32 points, followed by Ringgold (54), Dade (82), Trion (133), Rossville (138), LaFayette (224) and Lakeview (256). Saddle Ridge did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
Heritage runners took the top four spots in the boys' race, but the finish was a nail-biter as Everett Healey (12:50.1) edged out teammate Jonathan Arehart (12:50.2) by a tenth of a second. Jett Lewis (13:12) and Isaac Lewis (13:19) took the next two spots with Trion's Lane Broome (14:01) placing fifth.
The rest of the top 10 included Saddle Ridge's Peyton Lands (14:06), Ringgold's Xander Strawbridge (14:09), Trion's Tan Charles (14:21), Heritage's Emre Epps (14:27) and Dade's Cash Christiansen (14:33).
Lakeview's top runner ran a 14:42 to place 12th overall. Sawyer Huggins (16:28) was 22nd for LaFayette and Ashyr Morris (16:57) was 28th for Rossville.
The boys' final standings were Heritage (19), Ringgold (99), Trion (102), Saddle Ridge (126), Dade (151), Rossville (198), LaFayette (205) and Lakeview (270).
Names for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.
The next league meet is the 3rd annual General Assembly at Heritage Middle on Sept. 17.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.