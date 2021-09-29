The Heritage Generals and the Dade Wolverines both put three runners in the top 10, but the Generals finished with five in the top 15 and edged out the Wolverines, 42-45, to win the NGAC boys' cross country team championship at Heritage Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.
It was the 15th consecutive NGAC title for the Navy-and-Red.
Dade had the overall winner in Tanner Miller, who crossed the line in a time of 11:52. He finished 28 seconds ahead of Landon Hoover, who took runner-up honors for Heritage with a time of 12:20. Ringgold's Ren Goldsmith (12:25) finished third, followed by Elijah Decker of Saddle Ridge (12:29) and Lane Broome of Trion (12:51).
The Generals had the next two finishers in sixth-place Everett Healey (12:54) and seventh-place Isaac Berry (12:55). Dade followed with Rock Chaney (13:00) and H Garmany (13:01), while Peyton Lands of Saddle Ridge (13:03) rounding out the top 10.
Ringgold was third with 71 points, followed by Saddle Ridge (115), Trion (150), Rossville (245) and Lakeview (382). LaFayette did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
In the girls' race, Ringgold runners took first and second place, individually, but Heritage runners finished in fifth through 10th place and earned a 17th straight NGAC title with 35 points.
The Lady Tigers were second with 52 points, followed by Dade (76) and Trion (104). Saddle Ridge, LaFayette, Rossville and Lakeview not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
Tori Epps took the individual title for Ringgold in 14:04, while her teammate, Lilly Harthorn was second at 14:17. Kailey Pardue of Dade (14:43) and Sydney Crane of Trion (15:07) took the next two spots.
The rest of the top 10 were all Lady Generals. Paytin Guthrie (15:29) was fifth, followed by Emily Ray (16:03), Piper Collins (16:08), Kellie Boehm (16:10), Olivia Talley (16:13) and Aubrey Walls (16:20).