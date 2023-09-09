The Heritage, Ringgold and Saddle Ridge Middle School cross country teams traveled to Cartersville on Saturday for the Hurricane Alley meet.

It was a very successful day for the Generals, who were the boys' team runner-up. Heritage's 108 points put them just above Cartersville (120) and second only to River Ridge Youth Track (70).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

