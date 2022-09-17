A total of 102 other runners were chasing Ringgold's Lilly Harthorn in the girls' race at the 3rd Annual General Assembly cross country meet at Heritage Middle School on Saturday morning.
And when all was said and done, no one caught her.
Harthorn crossed the line to complete the two-mile course in a time of 13:28. She won the individual title by 29 seconds over Dalton's Andrea Najera (13:57), while Rossville's Ember Ivester (13:59) also broke the 14-minute barrier to lock up third place.
Audrey Potter was the top finisher for Heritage as her 14:08 earned her fourth place. Dalton's Annaly Ayala (14:10) came home in fifth, while the rest of the top 10 included Heritage's Emily Ray (14:15), Ringgold's Ella Lifsey (14:21), Heritage's Paityn Guthrie (14:26), Dalton's Celeste Cortez (14:32), and Dade's Kailey Pardue (14:46).
Megan Shirley clocked a 16:27 to pace Saddle Ridge, Dani Jo posted a 19:23 to lead LaFayette, and Ella Meller was the top finisher for Lakeview at 19:43.
Dalton took home the team trophy on the girls' side with 45 points, followed by Heritage (59) and Ringgold (80). Rossville was 8th overall and Lakeview finished 10th, while Saddle Ridge and LaFayette did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
The boys' race was a much closer affair with Heritage's Jonathan Arehart finishing his two miles in 11:54, just two seconds ahead of Aven Cameron of New Bagley (11:56). Another General, Everett Healey, was third with a time of 12:19, followed by Dalton's Alex Hefner at 12:24 and Trion's Lane Broome at 12:28.
The remainder of the top 10 featured Heritage's Jett Lewis (12:30), Dalton's Jackson Houston (12:45), who edged out Ringgold's Kohen Smith (12:45) at the tape, while another Tiger runner, Xander Strawbridge, finished ninth (12:49) in a photo finish against Trion's Charles Troyer (12:49).
As for the rest of the local contingent, Rossville's Brayden Williams just missed the top 10 as his time of 12:50 earned him 12th place. Peyton Lands of Saddle Ridge (13:21) earned a top 20 spot with an 18th-place finish, and Derrick Sims ran a 13:58 for Lakeview.
Heritage collected the boys' championship trophy with 41 points. Ringgold (69) edged out Dalton (71) for second place, while Rossville was fifh. Lakeview tied with Gladden for eighth place, and Saddle Ridge placed 10th.
The North Georgia Athletic Conference will hold its cross country championships on Sept. 29 back at Heritage.
