The two favorites to win North Georgia Athletic Conference cross country championships on Thursday showed why they were the favorites at Heritage Middle School as Ringgold's Lilly Harthorn and Heritage's Jonathan Arehart pulled away from the rest of the field to earn individual titles.
Arehart crossed the finish line in a time of 11:56 to defeat Ringgold's Kohen Smith and Trion's Lane Broome by 11 seconds. Smith out-leaned Broome at the wire to take the runner-up spot as both officially clocked a 12:07.
Ringgold's Xander Strawbridge finished fourth at 12:17, two seconds ahead of Heritage's Everett Healey (12:19) and four seconds clear of Heritage's Jett Lewis (12:21). Another Tiger, Grant Skinner, ran a 12:25 to place seventh, while the rest of the top 10 included Heritage's Connor Stephenson (12:29), Saddle Ridge's Peyton Lands (12:32) and Heritage's Isaac Berry (12:35).
With all five of its scoring runners placing the top 10, Heritage took the boys' team title with 30 points. Ringgold (45) was the runner-up, while Dade (133), Saddle Ridge (156) and Trion (159) rounded out the top five.
Brayden Williams was the top finisher for Rossville as he came home in 12th place. Derrick Sims finished was the top runner on the day for Lakeview, while Judd Huggins was the top finisher for LaFayette.
Harthorn was the only girl to break 13 minutes on the two-mile course as she strode across the line in 12:57. Heritage's Kaidence Shoelen earned the runner-up spot with a time of 13:42, while Dade's Kailey Pardue (13:55) was third.
Ella Lifsey of Ringgold finished in 14:09, one second ahead of Rossville's Ember Ivester (14:10). Emily Ray of Heritage (14:18) just beat out her teammate Paityn Guthrie (14:20), while the rest of the top 10 included Heritage's Adison Steadman (14:31), Ringgold's Danika Coleman (14:31) and Heritage's Bryleigh Henderson (14:49).
The Lady Generals finished with 33 points and held on to the team title, while Ringgold finished in second place with 38 points. Dade (80) was third, while the rest of the top five included Rossville (199) and Lakeview (277).
Adi Hudson finished 24th for Saddle Ridge. Ella Meller was the top finisher for Lakeview, while Taylor Bryant set the pace for LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.