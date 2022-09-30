The two favorites to win North Georgia Athletic Conference cross country championships on Thursday showed why they were the favorites at Heritage Middle School as Ringgold's Lilly Harthorn and Heritage's Jonathan Arehart pulled away from the rest of the field to earn individual titles.

Arehart crossed the finish line in a time of 11:56 to defeat Ringgold's Kohen Smith and Trion's Lane Broome by 11 seconds. Smith out-leaned Broome at the wire to take the runner-up spot as both officially clocked a 12:07.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

