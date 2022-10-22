Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Middle School competition cheerleading squad wrapped up a stellar season on the mats by winning the NGAC title at Ridgeland High School on Saturday morning.

Heritage Middle finished as the runner-up, while Ringgold took third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

