The Gordon Lee Middle School competition cheerleading squad wrapped up a stellar season on the mats by winning the NGAC title at Ridgeland High School on Saturday morning.
Heritage Middle finished as the runner-up, while Ringgold took third.
The title concluded an unbeaten season for the GLAMS, who won all six competitions they entered this fall. They took the win at the initial NGAC play day at LaFayette to begin the season and picked up another win back at LaFayette later in the year.
They also took first place in competitions at Model, Ringgold and Coosa, winning the grand championship in their division all three times.
Saturday's win marked the fourth NGAC title in a row and their fifth title under head coach Joni Kythas. Megan Breeden and Ashley Jones served as Kythas' assistants this season.
It was the third league title for nine Gordon Lee eighth graders, who will be moving up to high school next year, and it also concluded an incredibly successful fall sports season for the school.
The GLMS volleyball team, softball team, football team and competition cheerleading squad each won league championships this fall and did so without losing a single game, match or competition to any other NGAC opponent.
