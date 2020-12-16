The North Georgia Athletic Conference JV girls' basketball tournament saw two teams punch tickets to the semifinals on Tuesday.
Trion defeated host LaFayette in a quarterfinal game, while Chattanooga Valley beat Rossville in the other.
Final scores and individual scoring were not available as of press time.
The other two quarterfinal match-ups will be played on Wednesday. Ringgold and Heritage will face off at 4:30 p.m., followed by Saddle Ridge and Gordon Lee at 6:30.
Chattanooga Valley will take on the Ringgold-Heritage winner Thursday at 4:30 and Trion will draw the Saddle Ridge-Gordon Lee winner at 6:30, while the finals are set for 4:30 on Friday.
Back in Chickamauga, the boys' JV tournament will conclude on Wednesday with the 4:30 p.m. championship between Heritage and Gordon Lee.