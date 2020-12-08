After weeks of waiting, the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs finally opened the 2020-2021 varsity season on Tuesday and jumped out to a 7-4 lead on visiting Lakeview after the first quarter.
However, the Lady Warriors would score nine unanswered points in the second quarter and go on to a 30-18 win in the NGAC contest.
Saddle Ridge got 10 points from Avery Jenkins, followed by four from Alivia Hughes and three from Emilee Fountain on a basket from long range. Maddie Underwood had one point, while Ryleigh Ramey, Raven Yancy and Macee Casteel were noted by head coach Daniel Scoggins for their defense.
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors were not available as of press time.
Lakeview boys 60, Saddle Ridge 22
The Warriors scored 30 points in the third quarter to break open the game and cruise to victory in the nightcap.
Rayshawn McGruder had 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter to pace the Warriors. Rashad Rachel had 14 points and Zyan Eastman finished with 10.
Chandler Harris knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points. Carson Goff finished with six points and Jared Mitchell added four. Champion Bowman had three points and A.J. Stout rounded out the scoring with one point.
Seventh-grader Hayden Bowman, playing in his first varsity game, led all scorers with 17 points for the Mustangs, including five 3-pointers. Cooper Kellett finished with three points and Trey Pearson added two.
LaFayette boys 31, Gordon Lee 27
Down 20-10 at halftime, the Ramblers outscored the host Trojans in the second half, 21-7, to rally for the win.
Isaiah McKenzie went for 16 points for the Orange-and-Black. Shi'Ray was next on the list with six points on a pair of threes, followed by Khalas Finley with five points and Kole Worley with four.
Parker Scott had eight points and six rebounds for the Trojans. Sam Sartin finished with seven points to go with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals, while Layne Parrish scored four points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Three points each by Ty Thompson and Aiden Goodwin, along with two from Sam Phillips, rounded out the scoring for Gordon Lee.
Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.
Heritage boys 57, Rossville 18
The Generals got a balanced scoring effort and picked up a big win at Rossville.
Caiden Bauldwin and Kaleb Gallman had 10 points apiece for the Generals. Tristan Simmons and Will Riddell each scored eight, while Cooper Bell and Jacob Dawson each added six. Five points from Jace Lewis, four from Blake Debity and two from Cayden Lowery filled out the scoresheet for the visitors.
Jamarion Burks had nine points for the Bulldogs and Franklin Wilson added three. Two points each by Jammell Binford, Dyson Binford and Hunter Arnold completed the scoring for Rossville.
Heritage girls 48, Rossville 4
The Lady Generals took the win in Tuesday's opener behind 10 points from Bree Wilson and eight each from Natalie Vaughn and Faith Alsobrooks.
Ema Tanner had six points. Macie Collins finished with five. Kelly Boehm and Bailee Hollis had four points apiece. Chloe Fowler dropped in two and Brooke Wilson chipped in with one.
Briannah Carson and Lacy Moyer had two points each for the Lady Bulldogs.