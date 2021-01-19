The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles mounted a second-half comeback on Tuesday night, but ultimately fell two points short in a 22-20 loss at LaFayette.
LaFayette led 9-2 after a very low-scoring first half and the Lady Ramblers were up nine points with just under five minutes left in the third quarter when the rally began.
CVMS would battled back to pull within a point, 20-19, on a basket by Georgia Mae Anderson with 1:52 to play in the game. A frantic 1:22 followed as both teams missed shots and committed turnovers before Emma House drew a foul and stepped to the line for the home team with 30 seconds to play.
House would come through by making both shots, pushing the lead back out to three. Anderson would draw on a foul under the basket on the Lady Eagles' next possession and hit 1 of 2 free throws. However, LaFayette was able to run out the final 16 seconds to seal the win.
Mya Woodard had 13 points for the Lady Ramblers, including three 3-pointers. Ella Webb went for five points, while Aleia House matched House with two points.
Anderson and JaMiah Lewis had seven points apiece for CVMS, followed by Emma Fowler with four and Maddi Champagne with two.
LaFayette boys 67, Chattanooga Valley 39
The Ramblers saw an early 8-1 lead erased as both teams put up 12 points in the opening quarter. However, the Orange-and-Black forged a 23-17 lead at intermission before putting the game away by outscoring the Eagles by a 26-8 margin in the third.
Isaiah McKenzie, who did not score in the first quarter, came back with a game-high 21 points for the Ramblers over the final three periods. Asaiah Morton drained three treys and finished with 13 points, while Julian Lees added 10 points.
Khalas Finley had eight points, followed by Tucker Crowe with five, Bryce Careathers and Shi'Ray Walker with three each, and Kole Worley with two.
Carter Myers had 12 points for Chattanooga Valley. Holden Lyons added nine, while Isaiah Price and Kain Brown scored four each. Jamarcus Lewis, Jaishon McLin and Josh Langston had two apiece, and Aiden Russell and Jamie Hinton both chipped in with one.
Gordon Lee boys 33, Trion 32
The Trojans used a 15-2 margin in the second quarter en route to a road win over the Bulldogs.
Parker Scott had 11 points and three rebounds for Gordon Lee. Layne Parrish picked up for nine points and five boards. Sam Sartin had four points and a team-high eight rebounds. Ty Thompson scored four points. Jackson Scali had three points and three steals, while two points from Aiden Goodwin rounded out the scoring.
Results of the girls' game were not available as of press time.
Ringgold girls 59, Rossville 0
Brooke Bauldwin had 11 points for the homestanding Lady Tigers, while Eryn Epps, Braylee Raby and Emma Stephenson scored eight apiece. Tori Epps and Kinsey Miller both added six, followed by five from Kinsley Forscutt, four from Kayla Lopez and three from Allie Massengale.
Results of the boys' game were not available as of press time.