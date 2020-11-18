The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans evened their record at 1-1 on the young season with a 40-14 thumping of Dade Tuesday night in Trenton.
Tenslee Wilson poured in a game-high 14 points in a balanced team scoring effort. Macartney Angel had eight points. Abby Logan finished with six and E.G. Hixon went for four, while Kyleigh Custer, Kaley Russell, Kynleigh Custer and Charlsie McElhaney all had two points each.
Dade boys 41, Gordon Lee 32
The Trojans are also 1-1 on the year, but only after a loss to the Wolverines in the nightcap. Dade led by two at intermission before slowing pulling away in the second half.
Sam Sartin had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. He also added one steal. Layne Parrish had seven points, seven boards and a steal. Parker Scott finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist, while Aiden Goodwin recorded four points, eight boards and a pair of steals.
Gordon Lee is slated to host Trion in an NGAC league doubleheader on Thursday, starting with the girls' game at 4:30 p.m.
Heritage boys 59, Dalton 39
In Boynton, the Generals bolted out to a 38-12 lead at halftime before cruising to a 20-point victory in the non-league contest.
Caiden Bauldwin had 15 points, nine in the first quarter, while Kaleb Gallman also added 15 points, thanks in part to a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers.
Cayden Lowrey added nine points in the win, followed by Blake Debity and Tristan Simmons with six each. Talon Pickett finished with four points. Jace Lewis had three and Will Riddell chipped in with one as Heritage moved to 2-0 overall.
Dalton girls 40, Heritage 23
The night's first game saw the Lady Cougars' double-digit lead sliced to five in the fourth quarter before they were able to right the ship and take the win.
Dalton led 19-6 at halftime and 25-12 going into the fourth quarter when Heritage began its rally.
Macie Collins had a team-high 11 points for the Lady Generals (1-1). Natalie Vaughn added four points and Bree Wilson dropped in three. Two points apiece by Addi Dills and Ema Tanner and one point from Faith Alsobrooks rounded out the scoring.
Heritage will also begin NGAC play on Thursday with a pair of games at Lakeview. The girls' game will tip off at 4:30 p.m.