The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are one victory away from the NGAC tournament championship and an undefeated season.

In Friday's semifinal at Saddle Ridge Middle School, the Lady Trojans shut down Chattanooga Valley on the defensive end and posted a 44-18 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In