The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are one victory away from the NGAC tournament championship and an undefeated season.
In Friday's semifinal at Saddle Ridge Middle School, the Lady Trojans shut down Chattanooga Valley on the defensive end and posted a 44-18 victory.
Camdyn Carter and Riley Mull scored 11 points each for Gordon Lee and Kyleigh Custer finished with nine. Molly Corvin and Laney Wilson scored four apiece. Marley Stone and Whitney Blaylock each finished with two and Brenley Burnette added one.
Kailynn Bailey scored six points and had nine rebounds to lead the way for CVMS, followed by Alaina Shaver with five points, three rebounds and a steal. Sara Rosenbloom picked up three points, while Sha Elliott and Maddie Champagne ended the night with two apiece.
Jordyn Thomas added three rebounds and six steals, while Rachael Lukens chipped in with one rebound.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 40, HERITAGE 28
In the other girls' semifinal, the Lady Tigers earned an opportunity to win another conference tournament championship by knocking off their Catoosa County rivals.
Ringgold turned a two-point first-quarter lead into a four-point halftime advantage. They extended the lead to 28-22 going into the fourth quarter and then turned to Jersey Rae Loy to get it done at the foul line.
Loy connected on 9 of 13 free throw attempts in the final period to give her team some breathing room. She finished with 14 points on the night, followed by Albany Harris with 12. Mya Tate scored eight points. Gracelee Thorton had four and Keeley Mountjoy added two.
Georgia Gracy scored 14 points for the Lady Generals, while Paisley Collins (nine) and Collins Fletcher (five) accounted for the other half of Heritage's total.
HERITAGE BOYS 70, LAKEVIEW 56
The boys' semifinal between the Catoosa County rivals turned into the highest-scoring game of the year in the NGAC.
The Generals led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and expanded their lead to 31-17 at halftime. The Warriors sliced the lead down to single digits by the end of the third quarter, but Cohen Fletcher scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth to help Heritage pull away.
Sam Coleman had 19 points for the Generals, 13 in the third quarter alone, and Eli Thacker finished with 14. Max Hood had four points. Jacob Carter and Caden Hight each scored three, and Landon Summers finished with two.
Chandler Harris led the Warriors with 18 points. Kobe Chatman and Marcus Turner scored 15 apiece, while six from Caleb Ownby and two by Caleb Underwood rounded out the scoring for Lakeview.
RINGGOLD BOYS 53, LAFAYETTE 44
In the final game of the night, the Tigers saw a seven-point first-quarter lead turn into a one-point deficit going into the fourth. However, the Blue-and-White would right the ship in time to earn a spot in Saturday's championship game.
Down 14-7 heading into the second quarter, LaFayette closed the gap to 25-22 at halftime before taking a 37-36 lead going into the fourth.
But Ringgold outscored the Ramblers 17-7 in the decisive final period. Zach Grower had 13 points, while Blake Williams and Landon Sisk both finished with 11.
The rest of the scoring included six points by Brody Raby, five from Zane Little, four from Hunter Epps and three by Will Burgess.
Tay Ware scored 12 for LaFayette and Luke Hopkins added 10, while Cannon Cordle followed with nine. Cody Fielding scored seven with Chris Duncan and Hagen English chipping in with two each.
Gordon Lee and Ringgold will face off in the girls' title game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Heritage versus Ringgold at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year's boys' championship clash. Both games will be played at Saddle Ridge.
The Lady Trojans will be trying to prevent the Lady Tigers from winning a fourth straight NGAC tournament title, while the Ringgold boys will be looking to halt the Generals' consecutive title streak at two.