The NGAC junior varsity basketball tournaments got underway Friday night at both Rossville and Chattanooga Valley Middle Schools.
At the girls' tournament at Rossville, No. 8-seeded Dade defeated No. 9 LaFayette in the first game of the night, before the Lady Wolverines were later handled by top-seeded Gordon Lee. Scores of the games were not available as of press time.
The other game of the night saw No. 2 Ringgold hand No. 7 Trion a 43-14 defeat as Lady Tigers moved into the semifinals.
Mya Tate scored nine points for the Lady Tigers. Ariana Battle added eight and Gracelee Thorton picked up seven. Jillian Eaker went for six. Gracie Austin, Kate Edgar, and Gracie Narramore all had four, while Rylee Hiple hit for one.
Play will start up at 10 a.m. Saturday with a game between No. 4 Heritage and No. 5 Lakeview. The winner will take on Gordon Lee at 12:30 p.m. in a semifinal contest.
The other opening-round game will start at approximately 11:15 a.m. with No. 3 Chattanooga Valley facing No. 6 Saddle Ridge. The winner will take on Ringgold at 1:45 p.m. in the other semifinal, while the championship game is slated to begin at approximately 3 p.m.
In the boys' tournament at Chattanooga Valley, No. 9 took down No. 8 Rossville before being eliminated in a loss to No. 1 Heritage.
And in the other half of the bracket, No. 7 Chattanooga Valley defeated No. Trion, but the Eagles would see their tournament end with a loss to No. 2 Lakeview.
Scores of the game were not available as of press time.
No. 4 Ringgold and No. 5 Gordon Lee will face off at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the winner to play Heritage at approximately 12:30 p.m. Meanwhile No. 3 LaFayette and No. 6 Saddle Ridge will square off at 11:15 with the winner set to take on Lakeview at 1:45.
The championship game will start at approximately 3 p.m.
Westside boys 34, Heritage 22
The varsity Generals suffered just their first loss of the season Friday night as they fell to Westside of Whitfield County, in a holiday tournament at Christian Heritage School.
Cooper Bell scored 10 points for Heritage (9-1). Cayden Lowrey added five points. Owen Carstens had four, while the scoring was rounded out by two points from Blake Debity and one from Jake Johnson.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.