The 2020-2021 NGAC Basketball Tournaments kicked off at Heritage Middle School on Saturday with the No. 1 seeds in action.
In the girls' opener, No. 1 Ringgold had no trouble with No. 8 Trion, beating the Lady Bulldogs, 55-11, behind 13 points from Kinsley Forscutt and 11 from Allie Massengale.
Tori Epps and Braylee Raby scored six points apiece. Kayla Lopez added five. Eryn Epps, Brooke Baldwin and Kinsey Miller all dropped in four, while Emma Stephenson had two.
The Lady Tigers will play in a Thursday 6 p.m. semifinal against either No. 4 Saddle Ridge or No. 5 Gordon Lee.
On the boys' side of the bracket, No. 1 Heritage received a 1-0 forfeit win over No. 8 Chattanooga Valley. The Generals will play Friday at 6 against No. 4 Gordon Lee or No. 5 Trion in a semifinal contest.
Monday's action will see a 4:30 p.m. match-up between the No. 2 Heritage girls and No. 7 Chattanooga Valley and a 6 p.m. game between the No. 2 LaFayette boys and No. 7 Lakeview.