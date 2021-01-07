The LaFayette Lady Ramblers jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half on Thursday, but had to hang on down the stretch to score a 26-22 victory over visiting Trion as NGAC teams returned to the court after their long holiday break.
LaFayette led 6-0 after a very low-scoring first quarter, but began to find its range in the second. Mya Woodard would connect on a pair of threes late in the half to help give her team an 18-4 lead at intermission.
The Lady Bulldogs would turn the tables in the second half, cutting the deficit to 21-13 at the end of the third quarter before a 9-2 run in the fourth made it a one-possession game, 24-22, with less than 30 seconds remaining.
However, LaFayette broke Trion's press and got the ball to Emma House, who rattled in a short jumper in transition for a crucial two points. Then, after stopping the Lady Bulldogs on the opposite end of the floor, the Lady Ramblers were able to solve Trion's press one final time before running out the clock.
Woodard finished with eight points on the night, while Gracie Headrick and Ella Webb both picked up six. House ended her night with four and Aleia Harris chipped in with one.
LaFayette boys 54, Trion 32
There would be no such drama in the nightcap as the Ramblers bolted out to a 27-14 advantage at halftime before expanding their lead in the second half.
Isaiah McKenzie scored a game-high 23 points in just three quarters for the home team. Asaiah Morton added eight points, while Khalas Finley and Kole Worley both scored six.
Four points from Caden Carpenter, three from Shi'Ray Walker and two each from Tristan Toss and Tucker Crowe rounded out the scoring.
Heritage girls 38, Saddle Ridge 32
Fans in Rock Spring were treated to a battle in the night's opener as the host Lady Mustangs led 8-2 early before the Lady Generals fought back to pull to within a point, 18-17, at the break.
However, Heritage would outscore Saddle Ridge by eight points in the third quarter and kept the Lady Mustangs at bay in the fourth to pick up the victory.
Bree Willson scored 15 points in the win, followed by eight each from Natalie Vaughn and Reese Abercrombie. Macie Collins had four points, followed by Addi Dills with two and Brook Wilson with one.
Avery Jenkins paced Saddle Ridge with 13 points, while Raven Yancy drained two 3-pointers on her way to a nine-point night. Alivia Hughes had four points and four boards and Macee Casteel grabbed three rebounds. The scoring was rounded out by four points from Ryleigh Ramey and two by Olivia Acuff.
Heritage boys 59, Saddle Ridge 19
A 26-point first quarter did the trick for the Generals (7-0, 5-0) as 11 different players got in the scoring column.
Cooper Bell had a game-high 12 points, followed by Will Riddell with 10 and Cayden Lowery with eight. Kaleb Gallman added seven, Blake Debity had six and Caiden Bauldwin, Talon Pickett and Owen Carstens chipped in with four each. The scoring was rounded out by two points apiece from Maddox Henry, Tristan Simmons and Thomas Culpepper.
Hayden Bowman had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the Mustangs. Trenton Kennerly had six points on a pair of threes and Max Davis had five points with one bucket from long range.
Gordon Lee girls 33, Chattanooga Valley 30
In Flintstone, the Lady Trojans fell behind 20-14 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Eagles 12-4 in the final quarter to complete the come-from-behind win.
Charlsie McElhaney had 10 points in the victory, while Abby Logan scored all nine of her points in the decisive fourth quarter. E.G. Hixon and Macartney Angel each added five points and Tenslee Wilson had four to round out the night.
JaMiah Lewis led all scorers with 11 points for the Lady Eagles. Emma Fowler finished with six. Desiree Powell, Mylee Howard and Maddi Champagne all added four points and Georgia Mae Anderson chipped in with one.
Gordon Lee boys 30, Chattanooga Valley 22
The Trojans rallied for a one-point lead at halftime before getting their offense on track in the second half to pick up a win.
Sam Sartin had 13 points, seven rebounds and a block. Aiden Goodwin collected eight points, seven rebounds and four steals and Parker Scott finished with five points, four rebounds and three assists. Troy Phillips had four points and grabbed five boards.
Bryson Duke and Holden Lyons each had four points for the Eagles. Kain Brown, Aiden Russell and Jamie Hinton all added three points and Jamarcus Lewis dropped in two.