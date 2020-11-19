The Heritage varsity Generals moved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in NGAC play with a 50-18 victory at Lakeview on Thursday.
The Navy-and-Red led by six points at the end of the first period before extending its lead to 29-8 at the break.
Kaleb Gallman poured in a team-high 18 points and Caiden Bauldwin finished with 12 in the win. Cooper Bell had seven points, followed by Cody Bryan and Will Riddell with six each. Jacob Dawson chipped in with one.
For the Warriors (0-2, 0-1) Carson Goff led the way with 11 points. Champion Bowman and Zyan Eastman had three points apiece and Jared Mitchell added two.
Heritage girls 39, Lakeview 18
The night's first contest saw the Lady Generals take a narrow 15-12 lead into the locker room before erupting in the second half.
Bree Wilson paced Heritage (2-1, 1-0) with 11 points. Macie Collins had nine points and Natalie Vaughn collected six. Five points from Kellie Boehm and two each from Reese Abercrombie, Bailee Hollis and Ema Tanner rounded out the scoring.
Lakeview (1-1, 0-1) got six points from Payton Rolfe and four from Christen Collins. Mercedes Thompson collected three points. Brylee Pritchett and Skyler Phillips added two each and Micha Valdes had one.
Gordon Lee boys 43, Trion 25
In Chickamauga, the Trojans (2-1, 1-0) led by just two points after the first quarter, but outscored the Bulldogs 18-5 in the second quarter to pull away for the victory.
Sam Sartin had a huge night with 20 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a pair of blocked shots. Jackson Scali added nine points, three boards and two assists, while Parker Scott added eight points, two boards and three steals.
Two points each from Layne Parrish, Aiden Goodwin and Troy Phillips rounded out the scoring.
Results of the girls' varsity game had not been reported as of press time.