The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans swept a pair of games at Rossville on Thursday.
Gordon Lee girls 31, Rossville 9
Ten different players scored for the visitors in the victory, led by six points from Laney Wilson. Abby Logan, Tenslee Wilson, Macartney Angel and Kaley Russell each scored four points. E.G. Hixon, Lexi Foster, Kynleigh Custer and Cam Carter each had two points, while Jenny Beth Freeman added one.
Lacy Moyer scored five points for the Lady Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer. Heaven Coleman and Briannah Carson both had two points.
Gordon Lee boys 35, Rossville 17
It was also a balanced scoring night for the Trojans in the nightcap. Sam Sartin had eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Jackson Scali and Dustin Day each finished with six points, while Day added five rebounds.
Troy Phillips had five points and four rebounds. Aiden Goodwin had a solid all-around night with four points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Ty Thompson had three points and collected a pair of steals, while Sam Phillips also had three points.
Jamarion Burks finished with eight points for Rossville, while Bryson Donald had four points.
Lakeview girls 50, Dade 27
The Lady Warriors got 19 points from Christa Collins as they picked up a victory in Trenton. Mercedes Thompson added seven points and Payton Rolfe finished with six.
Marissa Moreland and Hope Alexander each had five points in the win. Skyler Phillips added four, while Pritchett and Mia Valdes both dropped in two.
The boys' game was not played.
Chattanooga Valley girls 32, Trion 28
The Lady Eagles made good use of Georgia Mae Anderson's first-ever double-double as they won a close game at home over the Lady Bulldogs. Anderson scored 12 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds, while JaMiah Lewis had eight points to go with six steals, six rebounds and four blocked shots.
Desiree Powell, Emma Fowler and Bralie Blevins all scored three for the Lady Eagles, while Maddi Champagne finished with two.
Results of the boys' game were not available as of press time.
Heritage boys 43, Ringgold 37
In Boynton, the Generals improved to 11-0 overall, 8-0 in NGAC play and maintained their hold on first place in the conference standings with a narrow victory over the Tigers.
Ringgold jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Cooper Bell would make three consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter and Kaleb Gallman would knock down two long range shots in the period to get his team back in the game.
Gallman finished with 18 points, while Bell and Caiden Bauldwin had nine points apiece. The rest of the scoring included four from Cayden Lowrey, two from Owen Carstens and one by Blake Debity.
Judah Smith had 15 points for the Tigers. Trevor Jones finished with eight points and Jacob Duarte scored four. Three each by Jake Neal and Bryce Harris, along with two each from Gavin Lakin and Taylor Pierce, rounded out the scoring.
The boys' game was the only game contested on Thursday.
Saddle Ridge girls 41, LaFayette 27
Down 25-24 at home to their rivals, the Lady Mustangs came storming back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Ramblers 17-2, to pick up a huge win on Eighth Grade Recognition Night in Rock Spring.
Raven Yancy poured in 17 points and grabbed three rebounds in the win. Macee Casteel came through with a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Avery Jenkins battled foul trouble, but finished with seven points and four boards.
Olivia Acuff had five points and three rebounds, while Alivia Hughes scored two points, but pulled down nine boards. Lanie Hamilton had two rebounds and two big blocked shots. Olivia Free grabbed four rebounds, while Emilee Fountain and Alesia Leaks helped anchor the defense.
Individual scoring for the Lady Ramblers was not available as of press time and results from the boys' game were also not available as of press time.