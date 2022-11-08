The 2022-23 middle school basketball season got started on Monday night with a barn burner between Catoosa County rivals in Boynton.
The Heritage Generals took a 13-5 lead over Lakeview at the end of the first quarter, but the Warriors charged back to forge a 19-16 league at the break before holding on in the second half to post a season-opening 40-37 win.
Chandler Harris had 15 points, including one 3-pointer. He also went 4 of 6 at the free throw line. Kobe Chapman had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Marcus Turner finished with eight points. Caleb Ownby had three points on one long range shot and Caleb Underwood chipped in with two points.
Cohen Fletcher knocked down four 3-pointers and had a game-high 17 points for the Generals. Sam Coleman had three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Caden Hight had four points with one trey and Eli Thacker ended the night with two points.
Lakeview (1-0) will host Gordon Lee on Thursday, while Heritage (0-1) will travel to Trion that same night.
HERITAGE GIRLS 29, LAKEVIEW 14
The Lady Generals held a narrow 10-8 lead at halftime, but outscored the Lady Warriors 13-4 in the third quarter on their way to a victory at Lakeview.
Georgia Gracey had 10 points for Heritage, followed by Paisley Collins with eight and Abby Wilson and Addyson Morrison with three. Karoline Chandler and Collins Fletcher both finished with two points and Brylee Pritchett added one.
Lakeview got a team-high eight points from Abigail Rifenberick, four points from Ayvah Langston and two from Bryleigh Gray.
Heritage's girls (1-0) will host Trion on Thursday, while the Lakeview's girls (0-1) will travel to Chickamauga on Thursday to take on Gordon Lee.
GORDON LEE BOYS 45, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 33
The Trojans scored 13 points in each of the first three quarters and held the Eagles to just six in the third to gain some breathing room.
Colt Woods' 19 points included three 3-pointers, while Jack Purcell added a dozen points. Will Chambers finished with five points. Keaton Lockhart, Dyllan Curries, Cash Cannon and Eli Hasty each had two points, with Gage Helton adding one.
The Eagles got 18 points from T.J. Foster and 12 from Massen Brundage. Jackson Silvey added two points and Javion Lender finished with one.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will play Thursday afternoon at Lakeview, while Chattanooga Valley (0-1) will be at home that same afternoon to face Dade.
GORDON LEE BOYS 46, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 24 (JV)
In the second game of the night in Chickamauga, Maclain Angel had 14 points and Braven Linebarger added 13 in the victory. Zeb Coulter had eight points, while the scoring was rounded out by five points from Rob Ashley, and two each from Nate Price, Brody Greene and Einer Smith.
Individual scoring for the JV Eagles was not available as of press time.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 37, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 29
The varsity girls' game was played in Flintstone and the Lady Trojans jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter on their way to a season-opening victory.
Camdyn Carter had a team-high nine points for the Lady Trojans, followed by eight each from Kyleigh Custer, Riley Mull and Laney Wilson. Marley Stone and Whitney Blaylock each added two in the win.
Jordyn Thomas knocked down 10 points for the Lady Eagles to go with four steals and two assists, followed by Maddi Champagne with eight points and steal. Sha Elliot had five points and one steal, Kailynn Bailey added three points and six rebounds and Rachael Lukens collected three points.
The Lady Trojans (1-0) will be at home Thursday against Lakeview, while the Lady Eagles (0-1) will head to Trenton to take on Dade.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 17, GORDON LEE 11 (JV)
Kaselynn Carethers had six points and five steals for the Lady Eagles. Kacey Hart had scored four points, while Hayden Cheli added three points and pulled down seven rebounds. Jahmere Marchman finished with two points and four boards, while Scarlett Fitzpatrick chipped in with two points and a steal.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans were not available as of press time.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 50, ROSSVILLE 8
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a big halftime lead and coasted to their initial victory of the season Monday night in Ringgold.
Jersey Rae Loy had 14 points, while Mya Tate and Keeley Mountjoy dropped in 10 points each. Jillian Eaker and Albany Harris each had three points, while Gracelee Thorton, Emma Cleland and Katy Haddock added two each.
Individual statistics for the Lady Bulldogs were not available as of press time.
Ringgold (1-0) will travel to LaFayette on Thursday, while Rossville (0-1) will be at home to take on Saddle Ridge.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 66, TRION 22
The Ramblers opened up a 32-13 lead at intermission and coasted to a big win over the visiting Bulldogs in their season debut on Monday.
Luke Hopkins went for 14 points, Chris Duncan had 12 and Levi Hopkins dropped in 10 as the Ramblers put three players in double figures.
Cannon Cordle and Aaron Crumbley each had six points, followed by Tay Thomas with five. Cody Fielding and Hagen English each added four. River Clark finished with three and Noah Brown scored two to round things out.
LaFayette (1-0) will set to play at Ringgold on Thursday.