The 2022-23 middle school basketball season got started on Monday night with a barn burner between Catoosa County rivals in Boynton.

The Heritage Generals took a 13-5 lead over Lakeview at the end of the first quarter, but the Warriors charged back to forge a 19-16 league at the break before holding on in the second half to post a season-opening 40-37 win.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

