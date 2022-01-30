The No. 3-seeded Heritage Lady Generals advanced to Monday's North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament semifinals after a 55-29 victory over No. 6 Saddle Ridge on Saturday.
Ema Tanner had 18 points for Heritage. Addi Dills finished with 13 and Bailee Hollis added 11. The rest of the scoring included seven points from Kellie Boehm, four from Georgia Gracy and two by Chloe Fowler.
Macee Casteel scored 13 points for Saddle Ridge. Lexi Underwood recorded five. Tamra Yancy added four and Lanie Hamilton had three, while Maddie Underwood and Elliott Rogers each scored two.
Other girls' tournament scores from Saturday saw No. 4 Gordon Lee defeat No. 5 Lakeview, 35-13. No. 1 Ringgold cruised past No. 8 Trion, 52-13, while No. 2 Chattanooga Valley, playing without injured leading scorer Jamiah Lewis, was knocked off by No. 7 LaFayette, 38-28.
Monday's semis will pit Heritage against LaFayette at 4:30 p.m., followed by Gordon Lee versus Ringgold at 5:45. The winners will play for the championship Thursday at 5.
In the boys' tournament, top-seeded Heritage doubled up No. 8 Dade, 58-29, giving the Generals their 20th win on the season (20-2) and adding to their single-season program record for victories.
Cayden Lowrey and Cody Bryan had 12 points each, followed by Cohen Fletcher with 11 and Henry Allen with six. Quay Skillern, Jayden Gallman, Owen Carstens and Blake Debity had four points each, while Jake Johnson added two.
In other tournament games on Saturday, No. 2 Ringgold cruised past No. 10 Trion, 55-11. No. 3 LaFayette held off No. 6 Rossville, 48-36, while No. 4 Lakeview defeated No. 5 Gordon Lee 43-29.
Lakeview (13-4) got 15 points from Zyan Eastman and 12 from Jared Mitchell. Darian Keefe added seven, followed by six from A.J. Hendrix and three from Champion Bowman.
Gordon Lee got nine points from Maddox Millard, seven from Payton Groce and four from Dustin Day. Landon Norton, Brisyn Oliver and Sawyer Brown had two each and James Shafer added one.
The boys' tournament semifinals will be played on Tuesday. Ringgold will battle LaFayette at 4:30 p.m., while Lakeview will take on Heritage at 5:45. The winners will play for the tournament title Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Both the girls and boys' tournaments are being played at Ringgold Middle School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.