One played at home, the other on the road, but both enjoyed the same result as the Saddle Ridge junior varsity hoopsters both scored wins over Walker County foe Chattanooga Valley on Monday night.
Saddle Ridge girls 22, Chattanooga Valley 21
A huge defensive fourth quarter by the Lady Mustangs allowed them to battle back from a seven-point final-period deficit and score a victory in Flintstone.
Caylie Harrell scored seven of her nine points in that final quarter. Kaitlyn Ellis added four, while Erin Grant and Elliott Rogers each dropped in three. The rest of the scoring featured two by Kayona Pierce and one from Ella Eppley.
Sha Elliott had eight points, five steals and three rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Madi Simpson scored six and pulled down four boards. Maddi Champagne added four points and two rebounds, while Kailynn Bailey grabbed eight boards to go with her three points.
Saddle Ridge boys 37, Chattanooga Valley 32
Bryson Penson had 14 points, Zioyne Harris added 10 and Harrison Gilstrap went for eight as the Mustangs rode to victory at home. Landon Kirby and Landon Kimbell each added two in the victory.
For the Eagles, Stryker Harden set the pace with 13 points, followed by T.J. Foster and George Bednar with eight apiece. CVMS also got two from Josh Perry and one from Massen Brundage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.