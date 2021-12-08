The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs picked up a 35-23 varsity win on Rock Spring on Tuesday, going up by 10 points at halftime before going on to the victory.
Macee Casteel battled her way to 20 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Lanie Hamilton added 11 points to go with four steals and a rebound. Maddie Underwood had four points and four rebounds. Tamra Yancy added three boards and a block, while Jacey Wiggins and Mary Alice Ertz collected two steals apiece.
Results of the varsity boys' game were unavailable as of press time.
Saddle Ridge girls 11, Dade 3 (JV)
On Monday, the Lady Mustangs junior varsity team headed to Trenton and scored a win in a defensive contest. Saddle Ridge allowed Dade all three of its points in the opening stanza and shut them down the rest of the way.
On offense, Erin Grant and Kayona Pierce each had four points. Cayley Worley added two and Kristine Ellis capped the scoring with one.
Saddle Ridge boys 31, Dade 29 (JV)
Monday's nightcap saw Bryson Penson lead the way with 22 points, including four from behind the arc. Zyione Harris chipped in with seven points and seven steals, while Landon Kirby's game-winner in the closing seconds accounted for his only two points of the night.
Harrison Gilstrap, Paxton Hayes, Jake Ledbetter and Landon Kimble were praised for their defense and rebounding.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.