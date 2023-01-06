Saddle Ridge Mustangs

After two losses to Chattanooga Valley earlier this season, the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got a measure of revenge with a 39-31 road win in Flintstone Thursday night.

The victory extended Saddle Ridge's current winning streak to four and snapped the Lady Eagles' streak at three games.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

