After two losses to Chattanooga Valley earlier this season, the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got a measure of revenge with a 39-31 road win in Flintstone Thursday night.
The victory extended Saddle Ridge's current winning streak to four and snapped the Lady Eagles' streak at three games.
The home team took an 11-4 lead into the second quarter, but were held to just three points in the period as Saddle Ridge went into the locker room trailing by just two, 14-12.
Saddle Ridge's offense began to get on track in the third as the Navy-and-Red posted 16 points to grab a 28-22 lead before keeping CVMS at arm's length in the fourth.
Elliott Rogers poured in 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while adding five boards and three steals for Saddle Ridge. Erin Grant added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Caylie Harrell patrolled the paint for seven points and nine rebounds to go with three steals.
Kayona Pierce had four points and two rebounds. Brilee Wilson connected on a three and picked up four rebounds and a steal, while Kristine Ellis filled out the stat sheet with one point and seven boards.
Saddle Ridge (10-6) will host Heritage on Monday, while Chattanooga Valley (7-3) will entertain LaFayette that same night. Tip-off for both girls' games is 5 p.m. with boys' varsity action to follow.
No further information from the girls' game or the boys' game had been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.