The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and collected their first victory of the season with a 44-20 victory at Rossville on Monday.
Macee Casteel scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter and added three rebounds in the win. Lanie Hamilton, Jacey Wiggins and Maddie Underwood had seven points apiece for the Navy-and-Red, while Lexi Underwood added three points.
Adasia Binford and Ava Fowler scored five points each for the Lady Bulldogs. Kiara Williams picked up four points, while Briannah Carson and JaShayla Aaron had three each in the season debut.
In the JV game, Saddle Ridge got seven points from Erin Grant in a 16-8 victory. Kayona Pierce added five points and Sophia Alexander finished with four.
Individual scoring for Rossville's JV team had not been provided as of press time.
In the boys' JV game at Saddle Ridge, Bryson Penson rattled in the game-winning free throw with less than five seconds to play to lift the Mustangs to a 34-33 win.
No further individual statistics were available as of press time and no results of the boys' varsity game had been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.