The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs welcomed in Christian Heritage for a non-league game on Monday night and doubled up the Lady Lions, 32-16.
A very low-scoring first half saw the home team trot to the locker room up by an 8-2 count. However, Saddle Ridge would start to find its range in the third as they opened up a comfortable 24-9 lead going into the fourth before extending the lead even more in the final stanza.
Avery Jenkins and Alivia Hughes had 10 points each in the victory, followed by six from Raven Yancy, who earned praise from head coach Daniel Scoggins for her passing on the night. Macee Casteel added four points and Alesia Leaks chipped in with two.