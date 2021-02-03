The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs and Gordon Lee Trojans claimed the final two tickets to the North Georgia Athletic Conference semifinals with victories Wednesday at Heritage Middle School.
Saddle Ridge girls 51, Gordon Lee 32
The No. 4-seeded Lady Mustangs got some separation in the second quarter to take a 31-18 halftime lead against the No. 5-seeded Lady Trojans and they would maintain the momentum in the second half as they stretched out their lead.
Raven Yancy led the way with 15 points and four rebounds in the victory, followed closely by 14 points and eight boards from Avery Jenkins. Olivia Acuff and Macee Casteel each had six points, while they grabbed five and nine rebounds, respectively.
Alivia Hughes had a dozen rebounds to go with her four points. Ryleigh Ramey added two points and six big rebounds, while Olivia Free and Emilee Fountain completed the scoring with two points apiece. Free also had four rebounds with Fountain and Tamra Yancy collecting two each.
Charlsie McElhaney had a team-high 10 points for Gordon Lee. Tenslee Wilson added eight and Macartney Angel collected six. Four from Abby Logan and two from Cam Carter rounded out the night.
Gordon Lee boys 37, Trion 14
The final first-round game of the boys' tournament saw the No. 4 Trojans use a suffocating defensive effort to advance to the semis.
Sam Sartin had 12 points and five rebounds in the win. Parker Scott picked up eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals, while Ty Thompson added six points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Aiden Goodwin had four points and dished out seven assists. Jackson Scali had three points and two steals, while Dustin Day and Layne Parrish both finished with two points.
Thursday's girls' semifinals will pit No. 1 Ringgold against No. 4 Saddle Ridge at 4:30 p.m., followed by No. 2 Heritage and No. 3 Lakeview at 6 p.m.
The boys' semis will be contested on Friday. The 4:30 game will see No. 1 Heritage square off with No. 4 Gordon Lee, while No. 2 LaFayette and No. 3 Ringgold will battle at 6.
The championship games will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys).