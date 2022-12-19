The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs also played in the Christian Heritage Christmas Tournament last week and went 2-1 against non-NGAC teams.
WESTSIDE 26, SADDLE RIDGE 22
Facing the Rockets from Whitfield County, Saddle Ridge dropped a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final couple of possessions.
Elliot Rogers had seven points, six rebounds and two steals. Kayona Pierce also scored seven points to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals. Caylie Harrell finished with four points, two boards and two blocked shots. Jacey Wiggins contributed two points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kristine Ellis added two points, three boards and a steal, while Brilee Wilson cleaned the glass for five rebounds.
SADDLE RIDGE 22, ROME 19
Wiggins had six points, a pair of rebounds and a couple of steals in a physical game against the Lady Wolves. Harrell put up six points as well and added three rebounds and two blocks. Erin Grant went for five points, seven boards, three assists and a steal. Elliot had three points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Ellis added two points and one rebounds, while Wilson had four rebounds.
SADDLE RIDGE 35, ADAIRSVILLE 28
Facing the Lady Tigers in the elimination bracket final, the Navy-and-Red escaped from an early 10-3 hole and had some big offensive rebounds late to secure the victory.
Grant came to play with 16 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Rogers dropped in eight points to go with four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Harrell had four points, six rebounds and two steals. Ellis picked up four points and two rebounds, and Wiggins added three points, four rebounds and one steal.
Saddle Ridge (8-6) is scheduled to close out the pre-Christmas portion of its slate today at Dade (5 p.m.)
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.