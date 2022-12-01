The Saddle Ridge Mustangs picked up a road victory over Gordon Lee in Chickamauga on Thursday night, holding off the Trojans down the stretch for a 42-37 win.
Bryson Penson and Z Harris had big nights for Saddle Ridge with 23 and 15 points, respectively. Jacob Hayes scored two points for the Mustangs, while Landon Kirby and Harrison Gilstrap had one point each.
Jack Purcell led the Trojans with 14 points. Eli Hasty scored eight and Braxton Daniel had seven, while the rest of the scoring included six points from Will Chambers and two from Gage Helton.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 57, SADDLE RIDGE 17
Meanwhile, in Rock Spring, the Lady Trojans jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a road win.
Camdyn Carter had 16 points and Kyleigh Custer finished with 15, while Kynleigh Custer added nine and Molly Corvin had seven.
Riley Mull finished with six points, while two each from Hynleigh Harding and Laney Wilson filled out the scoresheet.
The Lady Mustangs got nine points from Erin Grant, four from Elliot Rogers, two from Jacey Wiggins, and one each from Caylee Harrell and Kristine Ellis.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 54, DADE 19
In Ringgold, the Lady Tigers opened up a 27-2 lead after one quarter and expanded it to 44-5 by halftime as they cruised to the victory.
Jersey Rae Loy scored 15 of her 19 points in the first quarter. Mya Tate added 10 and Gracelee Thorton finished with eight.
Emma Cleland had six, followed by five from Albany Harris, four from Emaline Sink and two by Keeley Mountjoy.
Results of the Tigers' game had not been provided as of press time.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 57, LAFAYETTE 30
Kobe Chatman had a game-high 23 points as the Warriors stayed unbeaten in NGAC play with a road victory. Chandler Harris had 10 points and Marcus Turner finished with eight.
Seven points from Shane Burkhalter, four from Caleb Underwood and two apiece from Caleb Ownby and Brody Card rounded out the scoring for Lakeview.
Cannon Cordle had 11 points for the Ramblers. Cody Fielding finished with eight points and Luke Hopkins added seven. Tay Thomas and Chris Duncan capped the night with two points each.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 41, LAFAYETTE 22
In the girls' game, which was played in Fort Oglethorpe, Ayvah Langston and Kaylee Moore each had eight points as the Lady Warriors scored the victory.
A balanced effort saw Abigail Rifenberick and Maya Satterfield score six points each. Ava Headrick added five, while Bryleigh Gray and Lizet Jimenez scored four points apiece.
Zoey Smith set the pace for the Lady Ramblers with nine points and Ava Kelley had seven. The rest of the scoring included two from Breezy White and Cherry King, along with one each from Peyton Ridley and Ella Donahue.
HERITAGE GIRLS 40, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 24
The Lady Generals got a huge game from Paisley Collins to earn a win in Flintstone. Collins had a team-high 12 points, but dominated the glass with 24 rebounds.
Georgia Gracy recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four steals for Heritage. Brylee Pritchett had 10 points, nine boards and four steals. Bre Roberts also scored four, while Abby Wilson and Madi Simpson had two points each. Addyson Morrison chipped in with five steals and three assists.
HERITAGE GIRLS 38, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 10 (JV)
In the nightcap, Collins Fletcher had eight points in the win. Paityn Weldon and Ansley Lawson both finished with seven, followed by Simpson with six, Kennedy Elkins and Serenity Ellard with four apiece, and Fallon Stafford with two.
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles had not been reported as of press time and no results from the boys' game were available.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.