The Saddle Ridge Mustangs picked up a road victory over Gordon Lee in Chickamauga on Thursday night, holding off the Trojans down the stretch for a 42-37 win.

Bryson Penson and Z Harris had big nights for Saddle Ridge with 23 and 15 points, respectively. Jacob Hayes scored two points for the Mustangs, while Landon Kirby and Harrison Gilstrap had one point each.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

