The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs played host to Dade in an early Saturday make-up game and bolted out to a 20-3 first-quarter lead on their way to a 49-19 victory.
Raven Yancy continued her red-hot shooting with 18 points, adding three rebounds, and Olivia Acuff scored 13 points and collected five boards. Avery Jenkins had six points and four rebounds, while Alivia Hughes picked up 10 boards to go with four points.
Olivia Free finished with four points and five rebounds and Macee Casteel had two points, but added a team-high 12 rebounds. Maddie Underwood rounded out the scoring with two points. Lanie Hamilton added a pair of rebounds and Tamra Yancy had one rebound, while Ryleigh Ramey, Emilee Fountain, Alesia Leaks and Lexi Underwood were named as defensive standouts.
Results of the boys' game were not available as of press time.
Lake Forest girls 40, Ringgold 37
The Lady Tigers took on the powerhouse from Bradley County (Tenn.) on Saturday and, even without one of their leading scorers, managed to stay right with the Lady Bears before ultimately falling by just three points.
Braylee Raby scored 13 points. Allie Massengale added seven and Tori Epps dropped in six. Kayla Lopez went for five points, while the rest of the scoring included four from Kinsley Forscutt and two from Emma Stephenson.