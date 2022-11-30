The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs led 23-4 at intermission and thumped visiting Dade, 47-9, on Tuesday night to go to 2-2 overall on the season.

Erin Grant, whose play was called "fearless and relentless" by head coach Daniel Scoggins, led the way with 18 points, while Jacey Wiggins added 11. Kristine Ellis muscled her way for eight points, followed by Elliott Rogers with five, Caylie Harrell with three and Kayona Pierce with two.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

