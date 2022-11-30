The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs led 23-4 at intermission and thumped visiting Dade, 47-9, on Tuesday night to go to 2-2 overall on the season.
Erin Grant, whose play was called "fearless and relentless" by head coach Daniel Scoggins, led the way with 18 points, while Jacey Wiggins added 11. Kristine Ellis muscled her way for eight points, followed by Elliott Rogers with five, Caylie Harrell with three and Kayona Pierce with two.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 41, DADE 14 (JV)
Five different players hit a total of six 3-pointers as the Navy-and-Red rolled to a victory in the nightcap, completing the sweep.
Brilee Wilson torched the nets for 17 points. Jayley Chapman added eight with a pair of threes and Emory Beck scored five. The rest of the offense featured four from Kylee Vergara, three from Roniyah Hailes, and two each from Joslyn Fletcher and Hazel Scoggins.
The boys' teams did not play on Tuesday.
EAST HAMILTON BOYS 53, HERITAGE 25
The Generals went on the road Tuesday night for a non-region game and dropped a decision to the Hurricanes from Ooltewah to fall to 3-2 on the season.
Cohen Fletcher had 10 points for Heritage and Sam Coleman added eight. Caden Hight finished with three points, while Eli Thacker and Brody Hughes scored two points apiece.
Results from the girls' contest had not been provided as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.