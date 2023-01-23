Down four points at halftime and trailing by double digits in the third quarter, the Rossville Bulldogs came all the way back to slip past rival Chattanooga Valley, 37-35, Monday night in Rossville.

Jayden Lambert hit a big 3-pointer in the third to help spark the comeback, while Kaiden Williams and Brandon Newport hit from long range in the fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

