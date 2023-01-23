Down four points at halftime and trailing by double digits in the third quarter, the Rossville Bulldogs came all the way back to slip past rival Chattanooga Valley, 37-35, Monday night in Rossville.
Jayden Lambert hit a big 3-pointer in the third to help spark the comeback, while Kaiden Williams and Brandon Newport hit from long range in the fourth.
Lambert finished with 15 points and Newport added 10 in the victory. Eight from Williams and four from Raylon Nichols completed the scoring.
The Eagles got 13 points from Massen Brundage, seven each by Jay Harris and George Bednar, five from Stryker Harden and three from Jaxson Sivley.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 35, ROSSVILLE 15
The visitors took the opening game of the evening as Maddi Champagne had 11 points to go with a rebound and a steal. Jordyn Thomas finished with six points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists. Alaina Shaver recorded five points, three rebounds and a steal, while Sha Elliott put up five points and three steals to go with two assists and one board.
Chesney Pritchett had three points, one steal and one assist. Sara Rosenbloom added three points and two steals. Kailynn Bailey posted two points, four boards and one steal. Rachael Lukens had three rebounds and Hannah Hood and Haydi Cheli pulled down one rebound each, while Cheli also recorded a steal.
Individual statistics for the Lady Bulldogs were not available as of press time.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 44, GORDON LEE 32
The Ramblers got out to a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter, saw it cut down to four by halftime, but re-established control of the game by outscoring the Trojans 21-3 in the third to pick up the home victory.
Cannon Cordle had 17 points for LaFayette, including three 3-pointers. Ty Ware finished with 11 points, while Cody Fielding added nine.
Luke Hopkins, Chris Duncan and Da'Jon Careathers each had two points for the Ramblers, while Aaron Crumbley chipped in with one.
Braxton Daniel led Gordon Lee with 12 points. Will Chambers added 11, while Dylan Currie and Cash Cannon had three points apiece. The scoring was completed by two from Eli Hasty and one from Keaton Lockhart.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 50, LAFAYETTE 12
The NGAC Eastern Division champion Lady Trojans maintained their perfect record with a win in the first game of the night, thanks in part to a 39-point first half.
Laney Wilson had 12 points for Gordon Lee. Camdyn Carter finished with eight. Molly Corvin and Riley Mull hit for five each and Hynleigh Harding had four.
Maddie Harvey chipped in with three points, while the scoring was completed by two points apiece from Brenley Burnette, Marley Stone, Whitney Blaylock and Ally Ross.
LaFayette got four points from Ava Kelley, three by Zoey Smith and Ella Donahue, and two from Jenna Lively.
RINGGOLD BOYS 36, LAKEVIEW 33
At Lakeview, the Warriors outscored the Tigers in each of the last three quarters, but it was not enough to overcome the 14-5 cushion that the Tigers had built after the first period.
Blake Williams had 13 points to lead Ringgold in the defensive battle. Landon Sisk added nine points and Brody Raby finished with six. Four from Hunter Epps, and two each from Zach Grower and Eldrich Trazo completed the scoring.
Marcus Turner had 13 points for Lakeview and Caleb Underwood finished with 10. The remainder of the points included five from Kobe Chatman, three from Caleb Ownby and two by Chandler Harris.
With the victory, Ringgold improved to 7-0 in division play and clinched the NGAC West. Lakeview (5-2) will be the No. 2 seed from the division in the postseason tournament.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 47, LAKEVIEW 38
Even a third-quarter fire alarm couldn't distract the Lady Tigers from their mission on Monday night as they clinched the NGAC West with a win over their county rivals.
The alarm went off in the second half, but it was Ringgold who was on fire in the first quarter. Jersey Rae Loy scored 15 points in the opening stanza, including three 3-pointers, and Keeley Mountjoy added nine as the Lady Tigers opened up a 26-10 lead.
Both offenses cooled off over the next two quarters and the Lady Tigers took a 38-15 lead into the fourth when Lakeview began to find its shooting touch.
The Lady Warriors tried to make a game of it in the fourth by outscoring Ringgold 23-9, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Blue-and-White left town with the win and the division title.
Loy finished with a season-high 27 points and Mountjoy added 15 in the victory. Two points each by Albany Harris and Gracelee Thorton, along with one from Emma Cleland, capped the scoring for Ringgold.
Abigail Rifenberick had 16 of her team-high 20 points in the second half. Kaylee Moore added six points. Bryleigh Gray and Lizet Jimenez scored five each, while Madelyn Samples added two.
HERITAGE BOYS 59, DADE 21
The Generals wrapped up the NGAC East championship with a victory in Trenton on Monday.
A total of 10 different players got in the scoring column, led by 14 from Cohen Fletcher, 11 from Eli Thacker and 10 by Sam Coleman.
Brody Hughes finished with six points. Caden Hight and Carson Rich had five points apiece, while two each from Jacob Carter, Cooper McCrary, Kayden Locke and Max Hood rounded out the scoring for the Navy-and-Red.
HERITAGE GIRLS 47, DADE 22
The first game of the night saw the Lady Generals bolt out to a 32-11 lead at halftime before cruising to the win.
Paisley Collins set the tone with 17 points and Georgia Gracy added 12 for the victors. Addyson Morrison, Bre Roberts and Brylee Pritchett each scored four, while Ainsley Lawson, Madi Simpson and Kennedy Elkins each had two.
The Saddle Ridge girls thumped Trion, 59-39, in Rock Spring, while the Mustangs edged out the Bulldogs, 48-45.
Individual statistics from those games were unavailable as of press time.
The final regular season games in the NGAC will be this Thursday, while the tournament will get going on Saturday. The entire tournament will be held at Saddle Ridge with the finals set for Feb. 4.