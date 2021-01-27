The Ringgold Middle School girls completed a 9-0 run in the NGAC and wrapped up the regular season league title and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament for a second straight year with a 55-22 victory at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.
Ringgold led 18-6 in the first quarter, but Saddle Ridge battled back to get within four points of the lead before halftime. However, the Lady Tigers would pull away in the second half.
Kinsley Forscutt had 13 points in the win. Allie Massengale added 11, while Braylee Raby and Tori Epps had six points apiece. Kayla Lopez finished with five points. Eryn Epps, Brooke Baldwin and Kinsey Miller all had four, while Emma Stephenson wrapped up the scoring with two points.
Raven Yancy had 13 points and three rebounds for the Lady Mustangs, followed by four points and four rebounds from Avery Jenkins, three points and three boards by Olivia Acuff and two points and eight rebounds by Alivia Hughes.
Macee Casteel grabbed eight boards and Olivia Free recorded three, while Alesia Leaks, Ryleigh Ramey and Lanie Hamilton each had one.
Results of the boys' game were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee girls 47, Chattanooga Valley 30
Down 24-23 at halftime, the Lady Trojans enjoyed a spirited second-half comeback to pick up the victory on Eighth Grade Recognition Night in Chickamauga.
Abby Logan and E.G. Hixon had 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Gordon Lee. Macartney Angel had six points, followed by four from Tenslee Wilson and two by Kynleigh Custer.
The final two points came with 90 seconds to go as eighth grader Hallie Bassham entered the game and knocked down a 15-foot baseline jumper, much to the delight of her teammates and the Gordon Lee student section.
Georgia Mae Anderson scored 10 points for the Lady Eagles. Mylee Howard had seven points. Emma Fowler finished with five. JaMiah Lewis scored four, while two each from Maddi Champagne and Bralie Blevins rounded out the scoring.
Gordon Lee boys 46, Chattanooga Valley 43
Down 13-2 after one quarter and trailing 21-14 at halftime, the Eagles erased the deficit and went into the fourth quarter knotted up at 32 apiece.
However, the Trojans would outscore the Eagles 14-10 in the final period to pull out the victory.
Sam Sartin had 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal for Gordon Lee. Parker Scott added 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Jackson Scali scored four points, dished out three assists and added one rebound and one steal, while Aiden Goodwin also had four points to go with four assists, three steals and one block.
Troy Phillips had three points and grabbed two boards. Dustin Day had three points and three boards, while Ty Thompson rounded out the stats with two points, two rebounds and two assists.
Carter Myers and Jamie Hinton each had nine points to set the pace for CVMS. Holden Lyons added seven points. Jaishon McLin finished with six and Josh Langston added four.
The Eagles' scoring was completed by three points from Isaiah Price, two each from Aiden Russell and Eli Massey, and one from Jamarcus Lewis.