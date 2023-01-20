The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles put on inspired efforts Thursday night, but were unable to get past St. Jude School as the visitors from Chattanooga left northwest Georgia with a sweep.
ST. JUDE GIRLS 17, OAKWOOD 13
After being out scored 8-0 in the first quarter, the Lady Eagles kept things close and made a late push in the fourth quarter. They held the Lady Saints scoreless in the final period, but ultimately fell four points short.
Samantha Harris scored seven points for Oakwood, while Hailey Hickman added six.
ST. JUDE BOYS 56, OAKWOOD 27
The Eagles also put up a four-quarter fight in the nightcap against a strong Saints squad.
Luke Hepinstall led the Eagles with 16 points. Sam Pickard finished with five, followed by Jackson Kivelepoor with four and Eric Booth with two.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 43, LAKEVIEW 35
In Fort Oglethorpe, the Lady Mustangs trailed 22-16 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to pick up a road victory. It was Saddle Ridge's 12th win of the year, which tied the program's single-season mark.
The Navy-and-Red did most of the heavy lifting in the third quarter as they outscored Lakeview 16-5.
Erin Grant maintained her hot hand as she scored 20 points in the victory. She nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and nine steals. Elliot Rogers had 13 points, three boards and a pair of steals, while Brilee Wilson added nine points on three 3-pointers to go with five rebounds and two steals.
Kristine Ellis rounded out the scoring with one and added five rebounds. Caylie Harrell led the team with nine boards, and Kayona Pierce aided the cause with five steals.
Lakeview got six points apiece from Lizet Jimenez and Abigail Rifenberick. Kaylee Moore, Bryleigh Gray, Ayvah Langston and Maya Satterfield scored five each, while Ava Headrick finished with three.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 54, SADDLE RIDGE 33
The Warriors turned the tables in the nightcap behind 18 points from Caleb Underwood, 13 from Marcus Turner and eight from Brody Card.
Braydon Wilson scored four points. Chandler Harris and Brycin Card scored three apiece. Kobe Chatman and Dash Victor each finished with two, while Caleb Ownby added one.
The Mustangs got 11 points from Z Harris and 10 from Bryson Penson. Jacob Hayes added four. Landon Kirby and Jabik Tidmore each scored three, and Paxton Hayes added two.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 46, TRION 13
In Chattooga County, the still-undefeated Lady Trojans opened up a 35-4 advantage at intermission before coasting to another win.
Laney Wilson led the way with 14 points. Camdyn Carter had 12 and Riley Mull finished with eight. The rest of the scoring included two points each from Brenley Burnette, Kyleigh Custer, Marley Stone, Hynleigh Harding, Molly Corvin and Kynleigh Custer.
GORDON LEE BOYS 49, TRION 21
In the nightcap, the Trojans got back in the win column and did so emphatically by thumping the Bulldogs.
Gordon Lee, who led 20-3 after the first quarter, got 19 points from Jack Purcell and seven from Will Chambers. Dylan Currie finished with five points. Braxton Daniel, Keaton Lockhart and Colt Wood scored four each, while Maclain Angel and Gage Helton dropped in three apiece.
HERITAGE GIRLS 35, ROSSVILLE 5
The Lady Generals added to their win total on Thursday night with a home victory over the Lady Bulldogs. Brylee Pritchett led the way with eight points and Georgia Gracy finished with seven.
The remainder of Heritage's points included six from Addyson Morrison, four apiece from Madi Simpson, Bailey Walling and Ellie Kennedy, along with two by Collins Fletcher.
Ember Ivester and Naomi Dawson scored two points apiece for Rossville, while Erica Choice added one.
HERITAGE BOYS 59, ROSSVILLE 30
The Generals took a big step toward sewing up a division crown in the nightcap. They led 27-13 at halftime before extending their lead in the second half.
Eli Thacker led three Generals in double figures as he finished with 16 points. Caden Hight had 14 and Cohen Fletcher dropped in 11.
Cooper McCrary and Sam Coleman each scored six points, while Carson Rich, Max Hood and Kayden Locke had two apiece.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 55, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 33
Jersey Rae Loy torched the nets for 25 points and the Lady Tigers picked up a win in Catoosa County. Albany Harris and Keeley Mountjoy each scored 10 as three players finished in double figures.
Mya Tate scored six for the Blue-and-White, while Gracelee Thorton and Katy Haddock both chipped in with two.
Maddi Champagne had 11 points, three steals and two rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Jordyn Thomas added nine points, 12 steals, three rebounds and three assists, while Kailynn Bailey dropped in eight points and grabbed three rebounds.
Alaina Shaver had two points and two rebounds. Rachael Lukens recorded two points and added a steal and a rebound. Sha Elliott had four steals to go with two points and one rebound, and Chesney Pritchett filled out her stat line with two steals and four boards.
RINGGOLD BOYS 57, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 23
The Tigers raced to a win in the nightcap to complete the sweep. Blake Williams and Brody Raby had 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead a balanced scoring attack.
Landon Sisk added eight points. Scotty Searcy, Zach Grower and Zane Little all had six, while Hunter Epps and Will Burgess both scored four.
Jay Harris had a team-high seven points for the Eagles, followed by Massen Brundage and George Bednar with four apiece. Stryker Harden and Jaxson Sivley both scored three and Red Watkins added two.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 52, DADE 38
In Trenton, the Ramblers led by five after the first quarter and continued to build on their lead throughout the rest of the evening to collect an important league win over the Wolverines.
Cody Fielding had the hot hand with 16 points, followed by Cannon Cordle with 13. Ty Ware had eight and Luke Hopkins added seven, while six from Chris Duncan and two from Da'Jon Careathers filled out the score sheet.
The Lady Ramblers fell to the Lady Wolverines in the first game of the day, 36-23. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.