The Lakeview Warriors improved to 3-1 overall with a 42-8 home win over Trion on Monday night.
The Red-and-White enjoyed a balanced scoring effort with 13 from Caleb Underwood, 10 from Kobe Chatman and eight from Marcus Turner. Chandler Harris scored five points, followed by four from Caleb Ownby and two by Shane Burkhalter.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 50, TRION 27
In Trion, the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Bulldogs in every single quarter, opening up a 26-13 lead at intermission before pulling away even more in the second half.
Abigail Rifenberick scored a game-high 22 points for Lakeview. Kaylee Moore dropped in nine points and Ava Headrick finished with six in the victory. Bryleigh Gray (five), Lizet Jimenez (four) and Ainsley Rolen (two) also got in the book for the Lady Warriors (1-2), who enjoyed their first victory of the season.
HERITAGE BOYS 38, RINGGOLD 28
The Generals jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and went on to defeat their crosstown rivals in a game played in Boynton.
Caden Hight had three 3-pointers and finished with 11 total points. Sam Coleman and Eli Thacker each went for seven points. Cohen Fletcher had five, followed by Max Hood with four, Jacob Carter with three and Landon Summers with one as Heritage moved to 2-1 on the year.
Ringgold (2-1) got eight points each from Blake Williams and Brody Raby. Zach Grower and Eldrich Trazo both had four points, while two each from Landon Sisk and Hunter Epps rounded out the scoring.
HERITAGE BOYS 20, RINGGOLD 15 (JV)
Jordan Gaffin had six points for the JV Generals. Kingston Barrett had four and Peyton Wilson chipped in with three, while the rest of the scoring included two each from Brayden Burkett and Emre' Epps and one apiece from Reid Stoker, Judd Mitchell and Jack Holloway.
Individual stats for the Tigers were not available as of press time.
HERITAGE GIRLS 35, RINGGOLD 33
The Lady Generals moved to 3-0 with a win at Ringgold, while the Lady Tigers fell to 2-1 with a loss.
Paisley Collins scored nine points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Heritage. Georgia Gracy collected eight points and two steals. Bailey Walling went for seven points with Madi Simpson picking up four.
Addyson Morrison had two points and three assists, while Collins Fletcher and Bre Roberts both scored two points to close out the night. The Lady Generals got it done in the third quarter, outscoring Ringgold, 13-3.
Jersey Rae Loy had a game-high 23 points for Ringgold with 13 coming in the first quarter. She finished with five 3-pointers. Gracelee Thorton had six points, while Albany Harris and Keelie Mountjoy chipped in with two apiece.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 52, ROSSVILLE 45
The Ramblers held a 24-22 lead at halftime and maintained the two-point advantage going into the fourth quarter before pulling away in the final minutes. LaFayette (2-1) had a monster shooting night from the floor, connecting on 71 percent (22 of 41) from the floor and making 4 of 8 from long range.
Luke Hopkins' 21 points came on 9 of 11 shooting from the field. Cody Fielding went 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from behind the arc, to score 14 points. Cannon Cordle scored nine and Chris Duncan had six, while Tay Thomas chipped in with two.
J.D. Hinton had 16 points for Rossville (0-3). Jayden Lambert finished with 12 and Brandon Newport added 11. Raylon Nichols scored four points and Cameron Johnson Moore rounded out the scoring with two.
Results of the girls' games had not been reported as of press time.
DADE BOYS 44, GORDON LEE 40
A tight game in Trenton saw the Trojans drop to 1-2 on the season with a loss to the Wolverines.
Jack Purcell scored a team-high nine points for Gordon Lee, followed by seven each from Braxton Daniel, Will Chambers and Eli Hasty. Colt Wood added six points, while Keaton Lockhart and Dyllan Currie both had two.
GORDON LEE BOYS 54, DADE 22 (JV)
The second game of the evening saw the young Trojans gain a measure of revenge for their varsity behind 21 points from Braven Linebarger and 15 from Maclain Angel.
The rest of the scoring included six points from Rob Ashley, five each by Brayden Gillman and Tucker Edmondson, and two from Nate Price.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 50, DADE 8
The visiting Lady Wolverines hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in the first half to finally get on the board and end what had been a 35-0 Lady Trojans' run to start the game.
Camdyn Carter went for 22 points and Kyleigh Custer added nine for Gordon Lee (3-0) in the rout. Marley Stone had six points and Whitney Blaylock added five, while the rest of the offense included two points apiece by Riley Mull, Hynleigh Harding, Laney Wilson and Kynleigh Custer.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 16, DADE 0 (JV)
Layla Hixon and Grace Shafer both had four points for the Lady Trojans, who picked up where the varsity left off. Zory Templeton, Ally Ross, Molly Corvin and Dallas Payne each scored two.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 54, SADDLE RIDGE 44
The homestanding Lady Eagles (2-1) built a 33-18 lead at the half and were able to keep the Lady Mustangs at arm's length for the rest of the night as they picked up the victory.
Kailynn Bailey enjoyed a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double. Jordyn Thomas had 13 points to go with three rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Chesney Pritchett collected 10 points, seven boards, three steals and three assists.
Sha Elliot chipped in with nine points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal, while the rest of the scoring included four from Rachael Lukens, two from Maddi Champagne, and one from Kaselynn Careathers.
Kayona Pierce had 12 points for Saddle Ridge and Erin Grant added 10. Jacey Wiggins and Caylie Harrell each scored eight points, while six from Elliott Rogers rounded out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs (1-1).
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 35, SADDLE RIDGE 21 (JV)
The young Lady Eagles moved to 3-0 with a win in the nightcap. Careathers had 14 points, followed by eight apiece from Scarlett Fitzpatrick and Kacey Hart. Maddie Ta added three and Jahmere Marchman recorded two.
Brilee Wilson had eight points in the game for Saddle Ridge. Joslyn Fletcher and Emory Beck both scored three. Hazel Scoggins and Jayley Chapman had two points apiece, while Ella Eppley chipped in with one.
The Eagles won the boys' varsity game over the Mustangs, 69-22. No further details were available as of press time.