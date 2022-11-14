The Lakeview Warriors improved to 3-1 overall with a 42-8 home win over Trion on Monday night.

The Red-and-White enjoyed a balanced scoring effort with 13 from Caleb Underwood, 10 from Kobe Chatman and eight from Marcus Turner. Chandler Harris scored five points, followed by four from Caleb Ownby and two by Shane Burkhalter.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

