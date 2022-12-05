The Lakeview Lady Warriors made it five wins in their last six games with a 46-9 victory over Dade Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Ava Headrick scored 12 points in a balanced offensive night for the Red-and-White. Bryleigh Gray and Ayvah Langston both finished with eight points. Abigail Rifenberck scored six, while Kaylee Moore, Maya Satterfield and Lizet Jimenez had four points apiece.
Lakeview (5-3) will travel to Flintstone on Thursday to battle Chattanooga Valley.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 49, DADE 26
The Warriors made it seven victories in a row with a road victory in Trenton on Monday.
Chandler Harris led all scorers with 18 points. Marcus Turner had nine and Caleb Underwood finished with eight. Kobe Chatman scored six points, while two apiece from Caleb Ownby, Brody Card, Brycin Card and Levi Camp rounded out the scoring.
Lakeview (8-1) will be back at home on Thursday to take on Chattanooga Valley.
ROSSVILLE BOYS 41, GORDON LEE 32
The Bulldogs got back to .500 on the season with a third straight victory on Monday.
J.D. Hinton paced visiting Rossville with 20 points. Jayden Lambert and Raylon Nichols scored seven each. Brandon Newport had five and Robert Burgess finished with two.
Eli Hasty scored 10 points for Gordon Lee, followed by Will Chambers with six, Braxton Daniel with five and Colt Wood with four. Gage Helton added three points, while Dyllan Currie and Jack Purcell had two points each.
Rossville (3-3) will play at Dade on Thursday, while Gordon Lee (1-6) will have a home game with Heritage that same night.
GORDON LEE BOYS 44, ROSSVILLE 42 (JV)
The nightcap saw Chambers lead the way for the Trojans with 13 points. Maclain Angel had 11 and Braven Linebarger added seven. The rest of the scoring included six points from Jax Poindexter, four from Nate Price and three by Rob Ashley.
Braylon Helso had 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Quinton Williams and Kiyon Williams both scored nine. Anthony Branch went for seven and Josh Ford had three with two points from Kaiden Williams and Ayden Shelton filling out the scoresheet.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 38, ROSSVILLE 8
The Lady Trojans got eight points from Camdyn Carter, seven from Kyleigh Custer and six from Riley Mull in a road win on Monday.
The rest of the scoring was completed by four points from Brenley Burnette, Hynleigh Harding, Laney Wilson and Whitney Blaylock, along with one point by Kynleigh Custer.
Addison Watkins had six points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Taylin Parkman scored the other two.
Gordon Lee (7-0) will play at Heritage in a big game on Thursday, while Rossville (0-5) will entertain Dade that same night.
HERITAGE BOYS 57, LAFAYETTE 52
The Generals trailed 24-22 at halftime and 39-38 after three quarters, but rallied in the fourth to pick up the home victory.
Sam Coleman led all scorers with 26 points, while Cohen Fletcher scored 10 of Heritage's 19 points in the fourth. He finished with 18 on the night. Eli Thacker had five points, Caden Hight added four, while Carson Rich and Max Hood scored two each.
Luke Hopkins had 22 points for the Ramblers, followed by Cody Fielding with 16, Cannon Cordle with 11 and Chris Duncan with six.
Heritage (5-2) will play at Gordon Lee on Thursday. LaFayette (3-6) will head to Dalton for a non-league game on Wednesday before hosting Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
HERITAGE GIRLS 39, LAFAYETTE 7
The Lady Generals got 13 points and six rebounds from recent birthday girl Georgia Gracy and eight points and seven boards from Paisley Collins in a win at LaFayette on Monday.
Bre Roberts and Ansley Lawson recorded four points apiece, while the night was rounded out by two apiece from Karoline Chandler, Brylee Pritchett, Addyson Morrison, Electra Bowling and Collins Fletcher.
Zoey Smith scored three for the Lady Ramblers, followed by two each by Ella Donahue and Ava Kelley.
Heritage improved to 6-1 on the season and will host Gordon Lee in a big conference game on Thursday.
LaFayette dropped to 1-5 with the loss. They will play at Dalton in a non-conference game on Wednesday before traveling to Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
RINGGOLD BOYS 56, SADDLE RIDGE 15
The Tigers put three players in double figures as they picked up a home victory on Monday night. Landon Sisk scored 14 points, while Brody Raby and Blake Williams had 12 apiece.
The rest of the scoring included five from Zane Little, four by Zach Grower, three by Eldrich Trazo, and two each from Hunter Epps, Will Burgess and Scotty Searcy.
Z Harris had eight points for the Mustangs. Bryson Penson added three, while Harrison Gilstrap and Landon Kirby finished with two apiece.
Ringgold (5-1) will travel to Trion on Thursday, while Saddle Ridge (2-4) will make the drive south to face LaFayette that same night.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 36, TRION 22
The Lady Eagles got 15 points, 14 steals, four assists and two rebounds from Jordyn Thomas in Monday's home victory. Sha Elliot had nine points, six steals and three assists, while Kailynn Bailey finished with six points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist to aid the cause.
Chesney Pritchett chipped in with four points and one board. Maddi Champagne picked up two points, two rebounds and one assist. Rachael Lukens pulled down three boards and had a steal, while Sara Rosenbloom, Hannah Hood, Lily Landis and Hayden Cheli also had solid minutes on the floor.
CVMS upped its record to 5-2 overall heading into Thursday's home game against Lakeview.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 17, TRION 11 (JV)
Kacey Hart had five points and a rebound, while Kaselynn Careathers collected four points, three rebounds and three steals in the nightcap. Scarlett Fitzpatrick recorded three points, three steals and a pair of rebounds. Caden Cuevas and Jaleigh Curtis both scored two points with Hayden Cheli adding one point, four rebounds and three steals.
In other action from Monday:
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY BOYS 42, TRION 20
The Eagles moved to 4-2 overall with a win in Chattooga County. CVMS will play at Lakeview on Thursday. No other details on the game were available as of press time.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 52, SADDLE RIDGE 38
The Lady Tigers held off the Lady Mustangs to move to 6-1 overall. Ringgold, winners of four straight, will host Trion on Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs dropped to 2-4 overall. They will travel to Dalton on Tuesday to take on Hammond Creek before hosting LaFayette on Thursday.
No other details on the game were available as of press time.