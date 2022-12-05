The Lakeview Lady Warriors made it five wins in their last six games with a 46-9 victory over Dade Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe.

Ava Headrick scored 12 points in a balanced offensive night for the Red-and-White. Bryleigh Gray and Ayvah Langston both finished with eight points. Abigail Rifenberck scored six, while Kaylee Moore, Maya Satterfield and Lizet Jimenez had four points apiece.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In