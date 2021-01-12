The LaFayette Ramblers and Heritage Generals will square off in south Walker County on Thursday night in a game that could ultimately decide the No. 1 seed for the upcoming NGAC boys' tournament.
Both teams maintained perfect league records with victories on Tuesday. LaFayette walloped Dade at home, while Heritage also claimed a home win over Gordon Lee.
LaFayette boys 68, Dade 39
The Ramblers got 19 points from Isaiah McKenzie and 16 from Khalas Finley in the rout. Asaiah Morton finished with eight points and Kole Worley picked up seven, while the rest of scoring included five from Caden Carpenter, four each from Julian Lees and Tucker Crowe, three from Shi'Ray Walker and two from Bryce Careathers.
Results from the girls' game were not available as of press time.
Heritage boys 38, Gordon Lee 23
Kaleb Gallman scored 15 points and Caiden Bauldwin had 11 for the Generals, who used a 17-3 advantage in the third quarter to pull away. Cooper Bell had five points, followed by Cayden Lowrey with four and Will Riddell with three.
Troy Phillips had 10 points and three rebounds for the Trojans. Parker Scott added five points. Layne Parrish and Jackson Scali each had three points and Sam Sartin ended the night with two. Parrish also had a team-high five boards.
Heritage girls 47, Gordon Lee 20
The first game of the night in Boynton saw the Lady Generals get 17 points from Bree Wilson and 10 from Macie Collins in the victory. Reese Abercrombie finished with eight points, while four apiece from Natalie Vaughn and Faith Alsobrooks, along two each from Addi Dills and Brooke Wilson, rounded out the scoring.
E.G. Hixon had five points for the Lady Trojans, followed by four each from Tenslee Wilson and Macartney Angel and three from Abby Logan.
Chattanooga Valley girls 43, Rossville 13
The Lady Eagles got balanced scoring in a road win over their county neighbors. Georgia Mae Anderson had a team-high eight points, followed by seven from Mylee Howard and six each from Trinity Silmon, Allie Young and JaMiah Lewis. Lewis also recorded five steals.
Maddi Champagne filled up the stat sheet with four points, five assists and four steals, while Bralie Blevins, CarrieAnne Hill and Emma Fowler all ended the night with two points. Fowler also dished out four assists.
Lacy Moyer had seven points for the Lady Bulldogs. Ava Fowler added four points and Heaven Coleman finished with two.
Chattanooga Valley boys 38, Rossville 15
Holden Lyons' 14 points paced the Eagles in their win. Jamie Hinton had seven points and Carter Myers dropped in six. Four from Aiden Russell, three from Jamarcus Lewis and two apiece from Kain Brown and Jaishon McLin rounded out the scoring column.
The Bulldogs got nine points from Jamarion Burks, four from Bryson Donald and two off the fingertips of Dyson Binford.
Ringgold girls 46, Lakeview 29
The Lady Tigers trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, but outscored the hosts 32-11 over the next two periods to score a win in Fort Oglethorpe.
Allie Massengale poured in 18 points and Brooke Baldwin had 11 in the victory. Braylee Raby dropped in eight points, followed by Kinlsey Forscutt with six and Kayla Lopez with three.
Christa Collins had 12 points to lead the Lady Warriors. Mercedes Thompson finished with six and Hope Alexander added five. The rest of the points included two each from Micha Valdes and Payton Rolfe.
Ringgold boys 31, Lakeview 25
The Warriors held a slim 12-9 lead at the break, but the Tigers would score the first six points of the third quarter and added another 6-0 run in the fourth after Lakeview had gone back in front 23-22. The run was keyed by a big 3-pointer from Jake Neal.
Neal would hit two free throws in the final half-minute to seal the win as he finished with 16 points for the Tigers. Taylor Pierce added six, while Jacob Durate scored three points. Two each from Judah Smith, Bryce Harris and Gavin Lakin rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
Rashad Rachel led all scorers with 18 points for Lakeview. Jared Mitchell scored four points, followed by two by Chandler Harris and one by Carson Goff.
Saddle Ridge girls 51, Trion 34
The Lady Mustangs pulled ahead 26-16 at intermission and never looked back in a home victory. Raven Yancy had a season-high 24 points to go with three rebounds in the win, while Avery Jenkins lit up the nets for 16 points.
Macee Casteel finished with five points, but added 10 boards. Olivia Free had four points and three rebounds. Alesia Leaks added two points and one rebound, while Alivia Hughes (eight), Olivia Free (three) and Ryleigh Ramey (one) helped out on the glass.
Results from the boys' game were not available as of press time.