Down seven points at halftime, the LaFayette Ramblers rallied for a 41-30 victory over Gordon Lee Thursday night in Chickamauga.
The Trojans, down four after the first quarter, held the Ramblers to just one point in the second period and took a 21-14 lead into the locker room.
However, their southside Walker County neighbors would turn the tables in the second half, outscoring the host team 27-9 to pull away for the win.
Luke Hopkins scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to set the pace for LaFayette. Ty Ware had nine points and Riley Arthur finished with three. Tay Thomas and Cannon Cordle scored two points each and Chris Duncan added one.
Will Chambers worked his way for 10 points to lead the way for Gordon Lee. Jack Purcell had seven and Braxton Daniel added five. Eli Hasty scored four points, while Keaton Lockhart and Colt Wood scored two apiece.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 44, LAFAYETTE 5
In the opening game of the night, the Lady Trojans maintained their undefeated season behind 13 points from Laney Wilson and 11 from Camdyn Carter.
Kyleigh Custer dropped in six points. Riley Mull and Kynleigh Custer had four each, while Hynleigh Harding added three in the win.
The Lady Ramblers got two points each from Ava Kelley and Zoey Smith, while Breezy White scored one on a free throw.
HERITAGE BOYS 55, DADE 24
In Boynton, the Generals moved to 9-1 in league play by hammering the Wolverines. Eli Thacker had a monster game for the Navy-and-Red with 25 points, followed by nine apiece from Sam Coleman and Cohen Fletcher.
Max Hood dropped in four points, while the quartet of Cooper McCrary, Landon Summers, Caden Hight and Carson Rich added two points each.
HERITAGE GIRLS 43, DADE 14
The Lady Generals also had no problems in the opening contest of the night as they overwhelmed the Lady Wolverines. Georgia Gracy had 13 points and Addyson Morrison scored 11 for the winners.
The remainder of the points included nine from Bre Roberts, five from Paisley Collins, three from Bailey Walling and two from Madi Simpson.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 38, LAKEVIEW 19
A few miles across town in downtown Ringgold, the Lady Tigers put another "W" in their ledger by doubling up their long-time rivals.
Keeley Mountjoy and Jersey Rae Loy scored 12 points apiece, and Albany Harris added 11 to give the Blue-and-White three players in double figures. Grace Evans had two points and Gracelee Thorton added one.
Mallory Spatafore scored six for the Lady Warriors. Lizet Jimenez and Kaylee Moore had four points apiece, while three from Jorja Fox and two from Maya Satterfield rounded things out for the visitors.
In the boys' game, the Tigers handed the Warriors their first NGAC loss of the season with a 44-36 defeat. Individual scoring and stats had not been provided as of press time.
ROSSVILLE BOYS 37, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 32
The Bulldogs held off their backyard neighbors to post a league win in Flintstone. Kiyon Williams led the way for Rossville with 15 points, while Jayden Lambert and Raylon Nichols scored six points apiece.
Kaiden Williams added five points. Braylon Helso added three, while two from Christian Johnson Moore rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
The Eagles got 12 points from Massen Brundage and nine from Stryker Harden. George Bednar finished with five, while the trio of Jay Harris, Micah Carpenter and Jaxson Sivley chipped in with two apiece.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 39, ROSSVILLE 13
The Lady Eagles picked up the victory in Thursday's opener as Jordyn Thomas had 13 points, seven steals, one rebound and one assist. Alaina Shaver added 11 points, three rebounds and one steal, and Sha Elliott scored five points to go with two steals, one rebound and one assist.
Kailynn Bailey had four points and grabbed three rebounds. Maddi Champagne also added four points with a rebound and an assist, while Chesney Pritchett had two assists, one rebound and rounded out the scoring with two points.
Also getting in the stat sheet for CVMS was Rachael Lukens with four boards and four steals, Lily Landis and Sara Rosenbloom with two rebounds apiece, Hayden Cheli with one rebound, and Ashlyn Bradbury with one steal and one assist.
Individual stats for the Lady Bulldogs had not been provided as of press time.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 53, TRION 40
In Trion, the Lady Mustangs trailed 17-9 after the first quarter, but shored up their defense and rallied for the comeback win. Saddle Ridge held the Lady Bulldogs to just 15 points in the second half.
Erin Grant led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds, six steals and one blocked shot. Elliot Rogers dropped in 10 points to go with four rebounds and a pair of steals, while Kayona Pierce had a solid eight points and two boards.
Brilee Wilson was a player on both ends of the floor, scoring seven points, pulling down seven boards and recording six steals. Kristine Ellis added four points, two rebounds and one block. Caylie Harrell dominated the glass with 11 points to go with three steals and two points, while Ella Eppley and Hazel Scoggins had one rebound each.
In the boys' game, the Mustangs coasted to a 58-26 victory. Individual scoring and stats had not been provided as of press time.
OAKWOOD GIRLS 24, OLPH 21
After several close losses, the Lady Eagles got one in the win column at home against the Lady Rams. Samantha Harris scored four points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds. She also collected a steal and took one charge. Addison Debord also had four points to go with eight boards and one block.
Jeni Booth paced OCA with six points, adding two rebounds and one steal. Ruby Foster posted four points, three steals and three boards. Noelle Sullivan had four points and two steals, while Carly Tankersley finished the night with two points and one steal.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.