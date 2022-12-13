On Monday, for the second time this season, the Heritage Lady Generals faced off with the Ringgold Lady Tigers, and for the second time this season the Lady Generals posted a two-point victory.

Playing at home, Heritage jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and was able to hang on the rest of the way to improve to 7-3 overall.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

