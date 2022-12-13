On Monday, for the second time this season, the Heritage Lady Generals faced off with the Ringgold Lady Tigers, and for the second time this season the Lady Generals posted a two-point victory.
Playing at home, Heritage jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and was able to hang on the rest of the way to improve to 7-3 overall.
Addyson Morrison helped cement the win by scoring all eight of her points in the fourth quarter. Georgia Gracy led the way with 11 points. Collins Fletcher and Bre Roberts each scored four, while Madi Simpson, Brylee Pritchett and Paisley Collins had two points each.
Ringgold (7-2) got nine points apiece from Jersey Rae Loy and Mya Tate. Gracelee Thorton added eight points, while the scoring was completed by three from Grace Evans and two by Keeley Mountjoy.
RINGGOLD BOYS 34, HERITAGE 25
Back at Ringgold, the Tigers enjoyed a seven-point lead after the first quarter and improved to 7-1 on the year. The victory also allowed the tigers to avenge their only loss of the season.
Brody Raby had a game-high 14 points. Blake Williams finished with eight and Zach Grower added six. The rest of the scoring included three by Zane Little, two by Landon Sisk and one by Eldrich Trazo.
Cohen Fletcher and Eli Thacker had six points each for Heritage (6-4). Brody Hughes, Sam Coleman and Landon Summers each scored three, while Cade Green and Carson Rich had two points apiece.
HERITAGE BOYS 42, RINGGOLD 28 (JV)
Judd Mitchell scored 17 points and Kingston Barrett had eight for the Generals in the second game of the night. Reid Stoker added six and Jordan Gaffin finished with four.
Brayden Burkett, Peyton Wilson and Jack Holloway scored two points each for Heritage, while Emre' Epps added one.
Hampton Andrews led Ringgold with eight points. Liam Heatherly finished with five. Brody Storr dropped in four, while Atticus Heatherly added three. The rest of the scoring included two points each by Lucas Best, Cy Garrison, Max Jones and Nathaniel Lauck.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 38, TRION 28
The Lady Warriors led 21-14 at halftime and extended their advantage in the second half to move to 6-4 on the year. Abigail Rifenberick paced Lakeview with 12 points.
Kaylee Moore scored nine. Bryleigh Gray added six and Madelyn Samples finished with four, while the rest of the scoresheet included three from Ava Headrick and two apiece from Mallory Spatafore and Lizet Jimenez.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 51, TRION 9
The boys' game was contested in Chattooga County and the Warriors stayed unbeaten in league play (7-0) by cruising past the Bulldogs.
Marcus Turner had 16 points and Chandler Harris had 10 for Lakeview (10-1). Caleb Ownby finished with six points. Kobe Chatman and Levi Camp scored five each and Caleb Underwood added four. Charlie Johnson's three points and Brody Card's two points completed the scoring for the Warriors.
SADDLE RIDGE BOYS 54, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 46
A wild second half saw the Mustangs lose a five-point lead and then regain a five-point lead before going on to pick up a win over the Eagles.
Chattanooga Valley (4-4) trailed by 10 points at halftime, but outscored Saddle Ridge 18-3 in the third quarter. However, the host team responded in the final period by outscoring the Eagles, 23-5.
Z Harris had 21 points and Bryson Penson added 18 for Saddle Ridge (3-5). Landon Kirby had nine points, while Harrison Gilstrap and Cameron Alexander scored three each.
T.J. Foster scored 18 points for CVMS, followed by Massen Brundage with 14. Stryker Harden picked up five points. Jay Harris added four and George Bednar scored three, while two by Jackson Sivley completed the scoring for the visitors.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 45, SADDLE RIDGE 33
The Lady Eagles got a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double from Sha Elliott in a home win on Monday night. Elliott also collected three steals, while Jordyn Thomas had 13 points, six steals, four rebounds and two assists as CVMS moved to 7-2 on the year.
Kailynn Bailey finished with six points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist. Maddi Champagne had four points, four rebounds and a pair of assists. Chesney Pritchett had a stat line of two points, two boards, two steals and two assists. Alaina Shaver had one rebound, one steal and one assist, while Rachael Lukens and Hannah Hood pulled down two boards each. Sara Rosenbloom and Lily Landis also posted great minutes in the win, according to head coach Lebron Williams.
Kayona Pierce had 12 points and Elliott Rogers recorded 10 for Saddle Ridge (5-5). Caylie Harrell and Kristine Ellis each scored four, while Roniyah Hailes added three.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 24, SADDLE RIDGE 12 (JV)
The JV Lady Eagles are now 6-3 after a 12-point victory in Flintstone. Kaselynn Careathers had six points, five steals and three rebounds. Kacey Hart also had six points to go with two boards and two steals, while Scarlett Fitzpatrick finished with five points, four steals, three rebounds and one assist.
Hayden Cheli scored four points and grabbed five rebounds. Maddie Ta put up three points, three rebounds, five steals and one assist. Jahmere Marchman cleaned the glass for seven rebounds, while adding a pair of steals. Ashlyn Bradbury recorded four steals and one rebound. Caden Cuevas had one board and one steal, while Autumn Poulter played valuable minutes in the win.
Individual scoring for the Lady Mustangs had not been reported as of press time.
DADE BOYS 38, GORDON LEE 32
The Trojans welcomed in the Wolverines from Trenton and led 25-24 going into the fourth quarter. However, Dade would outscore the hosts 14-7 down the stretch to pull out a victory.
Will Chambers paced Gordon Lee with 11 points. Braxton Daniel had eight and Jack Purcell finished with five for the Trojans (1-8). Colt Wood, Gage Helton, Cash Cannon and Eli Hasty all had two points apiece.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 56, DADE 19
The Lady Trojans rolled to another victory behind a big second quarter in which they outscored the Lady Wolverines, 22-0.
Camdyn Carter had 23 points. Kynleigh Custer finished with 10, while Kyleigh Custer added six. Molly Corvin, Hynleigh Harding and Laney Wilson each scored four. Marley Stone picked up three and Whitney Blaylock added two.
The Lady Trojans moved to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in league play with the road win.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 56, ROSSVILLE 43
In south Walker County, the Ramblers trailed 22-14 at halftime, but doubled up the Bulldogs 42-21 in the second half to rally for the victory.
Cody Fielding scored 15 points and dished out four assists for LaFayette (5-7). Luke Hopkins had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Chris Duncan finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.
Cannon Cordle scored six points, Riley Arthur finished with five points and seven boards, while Levi Hopkins had four points and six rebounds.
Jayden Lambert had a huge night for Rossville (4-4) with eight 3-pointers and a game-high 28 points. J.D. Hinton scored 10 for the Bulldogs, who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS 24, ROSSVILLE 21
The Lady Ramblers got eight points apiece from Breezy White and Ava Kelley to go with three from Zoey Smith, two each by Jenna Lively and Payton Mast and one from Sadie Wallin.
Bella Britton led Rossville with five points. Erica Choice and Taylin Parkman each scored four, followed by three apiece from Londyn Bryson and Addison Watkins and two by Ember Ivester.
LaFayette is now 2-6 overall on the year, while Rossville dropped to 0-7.