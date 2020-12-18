The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans rallied from down 10 points in the first quarter to pick up a 33-31 non-league victory at Saddle Ridge on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Mustangs were up 13-3 early on, but foul trouble began to mount for the Navy-and-Red as Gordon Lee would get back into the game at the free throw line, pulling to within four, 21-17, at intermission.
Gordon Lee would take a three-point lead going into the fourth, but had to hang on in the final frame as Saddle Ridge refused to go away quietly, despite two starters fouling out early in the period.
Avery Jenkins paced the Lady Mustangs with 17 points, followed by Raven Yancy with 12 and Alivia Hughes with two. Olivia Free had seven rebounds for the home team, while Hughes, Macee Casteel and Ryleigh Ramey helped out on the glass.
Individual scoring for Gordon Lee had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee boys 54, Saddle Ridge 12
The nightcap saw the Trojans get out to a big lead early and cruise to the victory behind 20 points and seven rebounds from Sam Sartin. Troy Phillips added 10 points and grabbed six boards, while Dustin Day added eight points.
Layne Parrish had five points and eight rebounds. Sam Phillips and Parker Scott each had four points with Scott collecting four steals. Aiden Goodwin pulled down seven rebounds and completed the scoring with three points.
Individual scoring for Saddle Ridge had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 33, LaFayette 19
Christa Collins and Mercedes Thompson each had nine points and Payton Rolfe added seven as the Lady Warriors recorded a home win. Micha Valdes went for five points and Brylee Pritchett finished with three.
Emma House led the way for the Lady Ramblers with eight points. Emma Parker and Gracie Headrick had four apiece, while Mya Woodard chipped in with three.
Results of the boys' game had not been reported as of press time.
Girls' JV tourney final set
The 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference girls' JV tournament title will be decided on Friday after the field was narrowed down to the final two teams on Thursday.
At LaFayette Middle School, the Ringgold Lady Tigers upended Chattanooga Valley, while the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans earned a win over rival Trion.
Scores and individual scoring was not provided as of press time.
Tip-off for the championship game is 4:30 p.m.