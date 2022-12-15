The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule at 10-0 overall after a 34-24 home win over Heritage on Thursday.
Riley Mull paced Gordon Lee with 10 points. Camdyn Carter finished with eight. Kyleigh Custer and Laney Wilson had six points each, while Kynleigh Custer scored four.
Heritage (7-4) got six points from both Georgia Gracy and Paisley Collins. Addyson Morrison finished with four, while the scoring was completed by two points each from Madi Simpson, Collins Fletcher, Bre Roberts and Brylee Pritchett.
HERITAGE BOYS 51, GORDON LEE 29
The boys' game was contested in Boynton and saw the Generals put nine players in the scoring column as they improved to 7-4 on the season.
Cohen Fletcher scored 15 points to lead the way. Eli Thacker and Caden Hight had eight points each. Sam Coleman, Carson Rich, Jacob Carter and Cooper McCrary each scored four, while two from Tra'Vaun Browdy and Kayden Locke rounded out the night.
Gordon Lee (1-9) got nine points from Jack Purcell, six each from Gage Helton and Will Chambers, three apiece by Braxton Daniel and Dyllan Currie, and one each from Cash Cannon and Eli Hasty.
GORDON LEE BOYS 32, HERITAGE 24 (JV)
The junior varsity boys' game was also contested at Heritage and the Trojans came away with an eight-point victory behind eight points from Braven Linebarger, seven each from Chambers and Maclain Angel, six by Rob Ashley and four from Nate Price.
Reid Stoker led all scorers with 12 points for Heritage. Peyton Wilson had nine and Emre' Epps dropped in three.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 50, TRION 29
The Lady Tigers are now 8-2 overall after a road victory on Thursday. Jersey Rae Loy nearly outscored the Lady Bulldogs by herself as she poured in a game-high 23 points.
Keeley Mountjoy scored nine. Mya Tate had six. Gracelee Thorton and Rylee Hiple each had four points, while Emaline Sink and Jillian Eaker both added two.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 50, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 23
The Warriors will take an 11-1 record into the holiday hiatus after a big victory in Flintstone. Kobe Chatman had 14 points and Caleb Underwood added 10 as Lakeview moved to 8-0 in league play.
The rest of the scoring included seven points by Marcus Turner, six from Chandler Harris, five by Shane Burkhalter, and two each from Marius Turner, Brody Card, Brycin Card and Caleb Ownby.
The Eagles (4-5) saw T.J. Foster, Stryker Harden and Massen Brundage share team-high honors with six points each.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 66, LAFAYETTE 6
In LaFayette, the Lady Mustangs set a program-record for single-game scoring behind 18 points from Elliott Rogers, 17 from Jacey Wiggins and 12 from Erin Grant.
Also getting on the board for Saddle Ridge (6-5) was Caylie Harrell with eight, Kayona Pierce with five, Brilee Wilson with three, Kristine Ellis with two and Hazel Scoggins with one.
Breezy White and Payton Mast each had one 3-pointer for the Lady Ramblers (2-7).
LAFAYETTE BOYS 66, SADDLE RIDGE 59
Luke Hopkins had a career night with 24 points, 21 rebounds, six blocks and five assists in a battle against the Mustangs in Rock Spring. Cannon Cordle had 16 points and six boards, while Cody Fielding added 15 points.
Chris Duncan collected eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, while Tay Thomas added three points as the Ramblers improved to 6-7 on the year.
Individual scoring for the Mustangs (3-6) had not been provided as of press time.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS 24, SADDLE RIDGE 23 (JV)
A put-back by the Lady Ramblers at the buzzer gave the home team a thrilling one-point victory.
Individual scoring for LaFayette had not been reported as of press time.
Wilson had nine points for Saddle Ridge. Kylee Vergara scored six on a pair of 3-pointers. Olivia Hayes added four points, followed by Ashlynn Dotts with a 3-pointer and Roniyah Hailes with one point.
In other results from Thursday:
The Ringgold boys went to 8-1 with a 50-14 home win over Trion. The Rossville boys are now 5-4 after a 43-35 home win over Dade, while the Rossville girls fell to 0-8 with a 46-27 loss to Dade in Trenton.
The score from the Lakeview-Chattanooga Valley girls' game had not been reported as of press time.