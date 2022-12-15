The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule at 10-0 overall after a 34-24 home win over Heritage on Thursday.

Riley Mull paced Gordon Lee with 10 points. Camdyn Carter finished with eight. Kyleigh Custer and Laney Wilson had six points each, while Kynleigh Custer scored four.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

