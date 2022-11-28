The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans stayed unbeaten on the season with a 51-33 victory at Lakeview on Monday. The victory also snapped the Lady Warriors' three-game winning streak.
Gordon Lee (5-0 overall) trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, but outscored its hosts in the second, 18-7, before extending the lead to 36-20 by the end of the third quarter.
Camdyn Carter had 16 points to lead all scorers. Laney Wilson and Kynleigh Custer both finished with eight. Riley Mull and Hynleigh Harding had four points apiece. Maddie Harvey finished with three, while Kyleigh Custer, Molly Corvin, Whitney Blaylock and Marley Stone scored two points each.
Ayvah Langston scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter for Lakeview (3-3). Abigail Rifenberick, Kaylee Moore and Ava Headrick scored five points apiece, followed by two from Mallory Spatafore and one from Lizet Jimenez.
Gordon Lee will travel to Saddle Ridge for a game on Thursday, while Lakeview will be back at home to take on LaFayette that same night.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 50, GORDON LEE 30
The boys' varsity game would be played in Chickamauga and, just as in the girls' match-up, the visitors picked up the victory.
Kobe Chatman scored 18 points and Chandler Harris had 15 as the Warriors improved 5-1 overall. Marcus Turner added 11 points. Caleb Underwood had five and Shane Burkhalter chipped in with one.
Gage Helton and Eli Hasty had six points each to lead the Trojans (1-4). Keaton Lockhart had five points. Jack Purcell and Will Chambers each scored four. Colt Wood had three and Braxton Daniel rounded out the scoring with two.
Lakeview will take a four-game winning streak into a non-conference game Tuesday at East Ridge, while Gordon Lee will look to get back on track Thursday when they host Saddle Ridge.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 42, ROME 30
The Lady Tigers stepped out of league play on Monday to battle the Lady Wolves and picked up the victory at home.
Ringgold opened up a 14-1 lead after the first quarter and maintained a 13-point margin at halftime before opening up things even more in the third quarter.
Jersey Rae Loy scored 11 points for the Lady Tigers (4-1). Mya Tate and Keeley Mountjoy each had 10 points, followed by Albany Harris with four. Emma Cleland, Grace Evans and Katy Haddock scored two points apiece with Gracelee Thorton adding one.
The Blue-and-White will be back at home on Thursday to take on Dade in a conference game.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 42, DADE 30
Another big night from Jordyn Thomas propelled the Lady Eagles to 4-1 after a fourth straight win. Thomas poured in 25 points, recorded eight steals, pulled down four rebounds and dished out two assists in the win.
Maddi Champagne had eight points, four boards and a steal with Kailynn Bailey picking up six points, five rebounds and a pair of steals. Sha Elliott scored three points to go with five steals, four rebounds and two asssts, while head coach Lebron Williams stated that Chesney Pritchett, Rachael Lukens, Lily Landis, Sara Rosenbloom and Hannah Hood all played excellent minutes in the win.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 14, DADE 11 (JV)
Hayden Cheli scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and recorded a steal in the nightcap. Kaselyn Careathers, Jahmere Marchman, Kacey Hart, Jaleigh Curtis and Maddie Ta added two points apiece. Marchman had a team-high five rebounds, while Scarlett Fitzpatrick set the pace with three steals.
Ashlyn Bradbury, Caden Cuevas and Autumn Porter also played great minutes, according to Williams.
