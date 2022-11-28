The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans stayed unbeaten on the season with a 51-33 victory at Lakeview on Monday. The victory also snapped the Lady Warriors' three-game winning streak.

Gordon Lee (5-0 overall) trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, but outscored its hosts in the second, 18-7, before extending the lead to 36-20 by the end of the third quarter.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In